As a kid, I thought pajama sets were the one true marker of being an adult. My mom (and aunts, and grandmas) all wore them, and I always saw myself graduating college and finding the perfect one for myself. And while I'm still a card-carrying member of the oversized-shirt-to-bed club at the tender age of 27, I have set out to find the best pajamas that at least feel like I have my life together. While Marie Claire has already written dedicated guides to the best pajamas on Amazon and the best silk pajamas, I was still having trouble finding a solid, simple pair of pajamas that I could invest in.

Because I’m starting from scratch here, I turned to Amy Voloshin (opens in new tab), the creative director and founder of sleepwear brand Printfresh (opens in new tab), for advice on how to find the best pajamas on the internet.

“I think pajamas are such a nice thing to wear when you come home from the day,” says Voloshin about why she loves a set of PJs. “I love the chic look of a set—you instantly feel put together while transitioning out of your work or outside clothes and into something a little more fun. Once you become a pajama person, it’s hard to imagine the days of wearing an old T-shirt around the house! It brings so much joy to your rest and relaxation time at home.”

Ahead, Voloshin breaks down exactly what you should be looking for in a new set of pajamas (as well as divulging her favorite pairs from her very colorful, very beautiful, range).

What to Look For in Pajamas

As with the rest of your winter wardrobe, you should start your search by looking for “high-quality fabrics” when shopping for pajamas, says Voloshin.

“Woven pajamas tend to hold up much better over time versus knit pajamas that quickly lose their softness and pill," she says. "High-quality construction and seam finishing is also a personal thing, but I think speaks so much to how well-sewn the garment is—ours have French seams, which is one of the best ways to finish the style.”

The Best Pajamas for Women

Pajamas With the Best Color Range (opens in new tab) SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set $118 at SKIMS (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a pair of super-soft, long pajamas that you can spend hours in and that come in just about every single color you can think of, this set from Kim-Kardashian-owned lounge- and shapewear-brand SKIMS is for you. They're available to shop in sizes XXS through 4X and in three neutral "Core" colors as well as an additional 11 colors like fuchsia, jade green, and a deep brown hue. It has a slightly oversized, menswear-inspired fit for ultimate comfort.

Best Slim-Cut Pajamas (opens in new tab) Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas $65 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These under-$100 pajamas from Nordstrom's own brand are great if you love a more fitted look to your pajamas. They come in several colors in prints, and reviewers note how soft they are. However, other reviews say that they tend to pill if they're not washed correctly. Our tip? Wash them on a gentile cycle or in a lingerie bag to keep that from happening. Other reviewers also say that they're thicker than other pajama sets, so stock up on them if you live in a colder climate.

Best Classic Matching Pajamas (opens in new tab) J.Crew End-On-End Cotton Long-Sleeve Pajama Set $98 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Personal anecdote time: My mom has invested in J.Crew pajama sets (opens in new tab) ever since I was little and she has never had to replace them. This cotton set from the brand features all the classic details that you would typically expect: contrasting piping on the hem, a boxy, roomy fit, and a drawstring waistband. They're also machine-washable and only get softer the more you wash them over time. They're available in three colors and in women's sizes XXS through 3X.

Best Plaid Pajamas (opens in new tab) Stars Above Thermal Pajama Set $25 at Target (opens in new tab) With the holidays around the corner, it's time for you to consider picking up a pair of flannel pajamas. This set from Target is priced at just $25 and is available in sizes 1X through 4X. "These pajamas are lightweight yet warm and comfortable. They fit a little loose but aren’t baggy," wrote one glowing reviewer. "The quality is good with reinforced stitching on seams. I’ve paid twice as much for a lesser-quality product elsewhere. I won’t make that mistake again." Some reviewers do say, however, that the different colorways seemingly have different levels of stretch. This flannel pair, for instance, is said to have lots of give for maximum comfort.

Best Monogrammable Pajamas (opens in new tab) Hill House Home The Perri Sleep Tank + The Gemma Sleep Shorts Visit Site (opens in new tab) These pieces from Hill House Home—which are sold separately for sizing convenience—are actually monogrammable, so they make the best-ever gift for that person on your list who seems impossible to shop for. Buy The Perri Sleep Tank and the matching Gemma Sleep Shorts (opens in new tab) for a lightweight short set that works year-round. So if you’re shopping for someone who is a Hill House Home superfan (myself included!), this is the perfect wintery addition to their wardrobe because you can shop them in prints that match the rest of your Nap Dress collection. (opens in new tab)

Best Fun Pajamas (opens in new tab) Sleeper Party Pajama With Double Feathers in Hot Pink $390 at Sleeper (opens in new tab) You've probably seen these fun, feathered pajamas from Sleeper all over your Instagram feed, but I promise you that they're just as fun IRL. They come in five colors including this bright pink hue, a baby blue colorway, a classic black, and a white version that's the perfect gift for the bride-to-be in your life. They're also outfitted with mother-of-pearl buttons and the feathery cuffs are detachable. Wear them to bed or as a fun going-out look on your next night out.

Best Soft Matching Pajamas (opens in new tab) Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Pajamas $138 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Not only is this bestselling long pajama set from Eberjey soft as can be, but the quality lasts even after you wash them a few times. "And while these Eberjey pajamas do cost a pretty penny, they're worth it,” wrote one five-star reviewer on Nordstrom’s site. “They keep their shape beautifully and don't snag on anything.” Some things to note: some reviewers say that the paler colors are slightly sheer. This set comes in 13 shades and in sizes XS through XL.

Best Silk Pajamas (opens in new tab) Papinelle Silk Pajamas $199 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This silk pair of matching pajamas from Papinelle is a godsend if you're someone who gets hot while you sleep. The fabric is so cooling on the skin, breathable, lightweight, and soft, so I never feel like I'm about to overheat under my winter duvet at night. I personally own them in the classic black colorway, but I have my eye on this fuchsia version, too. Yes, they're a splurge at $199, but the silky texture feels so, so luxe.

Best Washable Silk Matching Pajamas (opens in new tab) Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set $198 at Lunya (opens in new tab) Lunya’s range of best-selling pajama sets shot to internet fame because they're made from machine-washable Mulberry silk. This short set from the brand is available in five core colors, including black, white, and tan, as well as one limited-edition shade for the new season: this cherry red hue. You can also shop them in sizes XS through 3X. Not only are they machine-washable, but they're also designed to keep you cool all night long and are made in a slightly boxier fit.

Best Floral Pajama Set (opens in new tab) Rachel Parcell Two-Piece Floral Printed Sleep Set $118 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) How pretty is this lace-trimmed pajama short set from Rachel Parcell? Available in sizes XXS through XL, the set includes a pair of pull-on drawstring shorts and this slightly oversized button-down top that come in a sweet pastel floral print—and they're machine-washable. Great for gifting to a loved one or just buying as an act of self-care this season, they only come in one coloway and are so cute that you'll want to wear them out of the house, too.

Amy Voloshin's Favorite Pajama Set (opens in new tab) Printfresh Deck The Halls Long Sleep Set $158 at Printfresh (opens in new tab) "The Deck the Halls print is a homage to our best-selling styles, with little motifs from those fan-favorite patterns highlighted in vintage-inspired ornaments, and all pulled together with beautiful ribbons and bows. The bright pink is a little unexpected too which is a nice surprise from the usual holiday red." — Amy Voloshin, creative director and founder of Printfresh

Best Pajamas for Gifting (opens in new tab) LilySilk Luxury Silk Beauty Sleep Set For Women $264 at LILYSILK (opens in new tab) If you're shopping for someone who is new to the world of matching pajamas this holiday season, go big and gift them this five-piece set that includes one long pajama set, a coordinating silk pillowcase, a silk hair scrunchie, and a matching silk eye mask to complete the full look. The entire set is made from 100% Mulberry silk and is available in five different colors including this rich cranberry shade, a pale pink, and a classic black version.

Best Casual Pajamas (opens in new tab) LAKE Pima Long-Long Weekend Set $124 at LAKE (opens in new tab) Move over, silk pajamas. If you're the kind of person who wants the comfort of an oversized tee at night but is after the fancier look of a matching PJ set, consider checking out this 100 percent Pima cotton set from LAKE. You can shop them in seven different colors (including this very cute green-striped version) and in sizes XXS through XXL. The brand notes that they fit true to size and that the pants are designed to have a high-waisted fit.

Best Editor-Approved Pajamas Cou Cou Picot Tank and The Short $88 at Cou Cou (opens in new tab) "Cou Cou Intimate's sleep shorts and matching cami top are the pajamas that finally (finally!) inspired me to say goodbye to a certain ratty, oversized T-shirt I've been wearing as a makeshift nightgown for, ahem, decades. They're made of ultra-soft, organic cotton and boast a darling coquette-ish pointelle knit design that ensures my dreams are sweet. The shorts, in particular, are a standout because I love how they call on the easy comfort boxers but with more of a feminine twist that feels true to me" — Emma Childs, Style Editor

Best Pastel Pajamas (opens in new tab) For Love & Lemons Floral Trim PJ Set $159 at For Love & Lemons (opens in new tab) For Love & Lemons is known for their range of sweet, feminine line of clothing and intimates, and their latest sleepwear collection is no different. You may have actually seen this pastel pink, tulle-trimmed long pajama tank set from the line all over your Instagram feed, as it was recently worn by both Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham on Instagram, so it also has the celebrity-approved stamp of approval. But, if pink isn't for you, they're also available in black.

