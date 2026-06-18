My Go-To Allergy Relief Products Are Pretty Damn Chic
Nasal sprays now have skincare ingredients.
It’s no surprise that wellness is booming—according to McKinsey, it’s a $2 trillion industry with four to five percent growth per year. Contrary to popular belief, wellness isn’t just supplements and workouts. In fact, pretty much every industry is getting a beauty-centric makeover. Hole care (yes, I’m talking about your tush) is low-key cool now. Detergents have never looked better, with fine fragrance infusions infiltrating mass market offerings. Even the dentist has been dubbed a wellness experience (seriously, read all about it in MC’s Teeth Week). But perhaps the most out-of-pocket category to infiltrate my bathroom cabinet is an unexpectedly chic allergy care routine.
I know I am far from alone in suffering something serious this season. My eyes weigh 9,000 pounds (and are incredibly bloodshot to boot). I can barely breathe through my nose courtesy of an excess of pollen. And every inch of my skin is so disturbingly itchy that I’ve had to contemplate sleeping in gloves. "Allergies in the northeast portion of the country seem to be worse this year, based on a number of factors—increased pollination of all trees has been noted overall, and the weather pattern has caused some of the pollination to be delayed and dispersed over many weeks, so allergies are lasting a longer time than usual," says board-certified ENT Eric Holender, D.O. But rather than being forced to stock my shelves with sterile-looking medications and products that don’t match my aesthetic, I’ve found a shockingly elevated allergy routine. These products do the job, do it well, and frankly, would look right at home in Sephora. Shop my favorites, ahead.
Pay Attention to Itchy Eyes
I ran to my eye doctor (hi, Dr. Knesia Goman) last week because I was convinced I had a stye forming. Turns out, the soreness and tenderness were just a result of some pretty nasty allergies. I started out with the classic Pataday, but after a little research, I’m turning my attention to the two products below.
After my panic session with Dr. Goman last week, she recommended using cooling compresses and keeping artificial tears in my fridge that I can grab as needed. I started out with Systene and a washcloth, but I’ve since stumbled upon this adorable kit, and it's already on its way to me.
If you know me, you know I am a Lumify loyalist. I have one in every single bag and pocket I own in case of emergency. Now that my eyes are extra irritated and bloodshot, I need them more than ever. The new preservative-free drops are ideal for my sensitive eyes, too.
Itchy Skin Is No Joke
I’m an itchy girl to begin with. My eczema has been in a flare for the past few months—on my ears, eyelids, and forehead. Now, I’m contending with itchy skin pretty much everywhere the second I decide to venture into Central Park. Alas, I’m a glutton for some greenery, so I just make sure to pack these babies in my bag.
This is my MVP lotion for summer—it’s my Big Fat Greek Wedding Clorox. It helps soothe general itchiness (of which I have plenty), is a miracle worker on mosquito bites, and doesn’t contain a steroid, so I’m comfortable reapplying it as many times as I need to.
To say I’m over having facial eczema is the understatement of the century. I don’t like using hydrocortisone for a flare because it triggers my perioral dermatitis (basically a bunch of pimple-looking dots around my mouth), so I’ve been stuck in a nasty cycle. This is genuinely the first product I’ve tried that actually helps with my irritation. Formulated with hypochlorous acid and allantoin, it actively soothes my skin, provides long-lasting hydration, and does some heavy lifting to restore my skin barrier.
The Need to Breath
If you feel like you’ve had a chronic cold for the past two months, you’re not alone. But rather than grabbing my usual Flonase and NeilMed Neti Pot, I’ve found brands that make a very unsexy regimen feel so much more luxe. Well, as luxe as clearing my nostrils can be—there’s a limit.
Stuffiness, post-nasal drip—and the cough that comes with it—are my enemies. But, according to my board-certified ENT father, I’m only allowed to use Afrin for three days max. That’s where this adorable new brand swoops in. It actually clears my nasal passageways faster than the traditional Flonase, and because it doesn’t contain a steroid, it is safe for daily use. As a beauty editor, I also love that the brand included skincare-first ingredients like panthenol, ectoin, and glycerin so that the inside of my nose doesn’t get too dried out.
Purify the Air
My home is my happy place, so having dander, pollen, and all the other triggers floating in the air isn’t an option. These two air purifiers help prevent mold, increase circulation, and were designed to be compact and sleek. Bonus: they’re small enough for my New York City apartment.
As is the case with most Dyson products, she’s pricey but worth it. It senses pollutants and allergens, captures ‘em, and purifies the air so your home stays regulated and clean.
If you’re looking for a high-performing purifier but on a tighter budget, consider this Amazon option. It’s actually very compact and discreet (I didn’t want anything that was going to mess with my home decor), but it is still powerful enough to keep the air in my studio apartment crisp.
Clean Bedding 24/7
I have a very strict no-outside-clothes-on-the-bed rule, which I highly recommend enforcing in your own home. Allergens can travel with you, so I always hop in the shower before crawling into bed, and I make sure to wash my sheets at least once a week. I find that I sleep more soundly and breathe more easily when I’m religious about it.
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While not technically hypoallergenic, I find this detergent to be super gentle on the skin. It’s formulated without dyes, parabens, and phthalates, so my very sensitive skin never feels irritated. Plus, it smells divine.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.