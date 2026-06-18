It’s no surprise that wellness is booming—according to McKinsey, it’s a $2 trillion industry with four to five percent growth per year. Contrary to popular belief, wellness isn’t just supplements and workouts. In fact, pretty much every industry is getting a beauty-centric makeover. Hole care (yes, I’m talking about your tush) is low-key cool now. Detergents have never looked better, with fine fragrance infusions infiltrating mass market offerings. Even the dentist has been dubbed a wellness experience (seriously, read all about it in MC’s Teeth Week). But perhaps the most out-of-pocket category to infiltrate my bathroom cabinet is an unexpectedly chic allergy care routine.

I know I am far from alone in suffering something serious this season. My eyes weigh 9,000 pounds (and are incredibly bloodshot to boot). I can barely breathe through my nose courtesy of an excess of pollen. And every inch of my skin is so disturbingly itchy that I’ve had to contemplate sleeping in gloves. "Allergies in the northeast portion of the country seem to be worse this year, based on a number of factors—increased pollination of all trees has been noted overall, and the weather pattern has caused some of the pollination to be delayed and dispersed over many weeks, so allergies are lasting a longer time than usual," says board-certified ENT Eric Holender, D.O. But rather than being forced to stock my shelves with sterile-looking medications and products that don’t match my aesthetic, I’ve found a shockingly elevated allergy routine. These products do the job, do it well, and frankly, would look right at home in Sephora. Shop my favorites, ahead.

Pay Attention to Itchy Eyes

I ran to my eye doctor (hi, Dr. Knesia Goman) last week because I was convinced I had a stye forming. Turns out, the soreness and tenderness were just a result of some pretty nasty allergies. I started out with the classic Pataday, but after a little research, I’m turning my attention to the two products below.

CorneaCare All Day Eyecare Routine $100 at mycorneacare.com After my panic session with Dr. Goman last week, she recommended using cooling compresses and keeping artificial tears in my fridge that I can grab as needed. I started out with Systene and a washcloth, but I’ve since stumbled upon this adorable kit, and it's already on its way to me. Lumify Preservative Free Redness Reliever Eye Drops $21.99 at Ulta Beauty If you know me, you know I am a Lumify loyalist. I have one in every single bag and pocket I own in case of emergency. Now that my eyes are extra irritated and bloodshot, I need them more than ever. The new preservative-free drops are ideal for my sensitive eyes, too.

Itchy Skin Is No Joke

I’m an itchy girl to begin with. My eczema has been in a flare for the past few months—on my ears, eyelids, and forehead. Now, I’m contending with itchy skin pretty much everywhere the second I decide to venture into Central Park. Alas, I’m a glutton for some greenery, so I just make sure to pack these babies in my bag.

The Need to Breath

If you feel like you’ve had a chronic cold for the past two months, you’re not alone. But rather than grabbing my usual Flonase and NeilMed Neti Pot, I’ve found brands that make a very unsexy regimen feel so much more luxe. Well, as luxe as clearing my nostrils can be—there’s a limit.

Wizard Wellness Daily Natural Nasal Spray $14.99 at Walmart Stuffiness, post-nasal drip—and the cough that comes with it—are my enemies. But, according to my board-certified ENT father, I’m only allowed to use Afrin for three days max. That’s where this adorable new brand swoops in. It actually clears my nasal passageways faster than the traditional Flonase, and because it doesn’t contain a steroid, it is safe for daily use. As a beauty editor, I also love that the brand included skincare-first ingredients like panthenol, ectoin, and glycerin so that the inside of my nose doesn’t get too dried out. Baraka Handcrafted Ceramic Neti Pot $29.95 at Amazon US I’ll be honest; there’s absolutely nothing sexy about using a neti pot. However, it can look pretty sitting on my counter. This ceramic one comes in eight colors and looks just like a fancy tea kettle.

Purify the Air

My home is my happy place, so having dander, pollen, and all the other triggers floating in the air isn’t an option. These two air purifiers help prevent mold, increase circulation, and were designed to be compact and sleek. Bonus: they’re small enough for my New York City apartment.

Dyson Purifier Cool $449.99 at Dyson Inc. As is the case with most Dyson products, she’s pricey but worth it. It senses pollutants and allergens, captures ‘em, and purifies the air so your home stays regulated and clean. Levoit Air Purifier $80.74 at Amazon US If you’re looking for a high-performing purifier but on a tighter budget, consider this Amazon option. It’s actually very compact and discreet (I didn’t want anything that was going to mess with my home decor), but it is still powerful enough to keep the air in my studio apartment crisp.

Clean Bedding 24/7

I have a very strict no-outside-clothes-on-the-bed rule, which I highly recommend enforcing in your own home. Allergens can travel with you, so I always hop in the shower before crawling into bed, and I make sure to wash my sheets at least once a week. I find that I sleep more soundly and breathe more easily when I’m religious about it.

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L'AVANT Collective Laundry Detergent $38 at REVOLVE While not technically hypoallergenic, I find this detergent to be super gentle on the skin. It’s formulated without dyes, parabens, and phthalates, so my very sensitive skin never feels irritated. Plus, it smells divine. Dirty Labs Hand Wash & Delicates Bio Laundry Detergent $18 at REVOLVE If even the unscented detergents aren’t cutting it, I strongly encourage you to scoop up this option from Dirty Labs. It’s unscented, natural, and non-toxic, making it one of the most gentle options on the market.

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