My Go-To Allergy Relief Products Are Pretty Damn Chic

Nasal sprays now have skincare ingredients.

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samantha holender in a green dress with eyeliner next to a green background with allergy products like wizard wellness nasal spray and lumify eye drops
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It’s no surprise that wellness is booming—according to McKinsey, it’s a $2 trillion industry with four to five percent growth per year. Contrary to popular belief, wellness isn’t just supplements and workouts. In fact, pretty much every industry is getting a beauty-centric makeover. Hole care (yes, I’m talking about your tush) is low-key cool now. Detergents have never looked better, with fine fragrance infusions infiltrating mass market offerings. Even the dentist has been dubbed a wellness experience (seriously, read all about it in MC’s Teeth Week). But perhaps the most out-of-pocket category to infiltrate my bathroom cabinet is an unexpectedly chic allergy care routine.

I know I am far from alone in suffering something serious this season. My eyes weigh 9,000 pounds (and are incredibly bloodshot to boot). I can barely breathe through my nose courtesy of an excess of pollen. And every inch of my skin is so disturbingly itchy that I’ve had to contemplate sleeping in gloves. "Allergies in the northeast portion of the country seem to be worse this year, based on a number of factors—increased pollination of all trees has been noted overall, and the weather pattern has caused some of the pollination to be delayed and dispersed over many weeks, so allergies are lasting a longer time than usual," says board-certified ENT Eric Holender, D.O. But rather than being forced to stock my shelves with sterile-looking medications and products that don’t match my aesthetic, I’ve found a shockingly elevated allergy routine. These products do the job, do it well, and frankly, would look right at home in Sephora. Shop my favorites, ahead.

Pay Attention to Itchy Eyes

I ran to my eye doctor (hi, Dr. Knesia Goman) last week because I was convinced I had a stye forming. Turns out, the soreness and tenderness were just a result of some pretty nasty allergies. I started out with the classic Pataday, but after a little research, I’m turning my attention to the two products below.

Itchy Skin Is No Joke

I’m an itchy girl to begin with. My eczema has been in a flare for the past few months—on my ears, eyelids, and forehead. Now, I’m contending with itchy skin pretty much everywhere the second I decide to venture into Central Park. Alas, I’m a glutton for some greenery, so I just make sure to pack these babies in my bag.

The Need to Breath

If you feel like you’ve had a chronic cold for the past two months, you’re not alone. But rather than grabbing my usual Flonase and NeilMed Neti Pot, I’ve found brands that make a very unsexy regimen feel so much more luxe. Well, as luxe as clearing my nostrils can be—there’s a limit.

Purify the Air

My home is my happy place, so having dander, pollen, and all the other triggers floating in the air isn’t an option. These two air purifiers help prevent mold, increase circulation, and were designed to be compact and sleek. Bonus: they’re small enough for my New York City apartment.

Clean Bedding 24/7

I have a very strict no-outside-clothes-on-the-bed rule, which I highly recommend enforcing in your own home. Allergens can travel with you, so I always hop in the shower before crawling into bed, and I make sure to wash my sheets at least once a week. I find that I sleep more soundly and breathe more easily when I’m religious about it.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.