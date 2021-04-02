When it comes to to dealing with fine lines, dark circles, and under-eye bags, there are tried-and-true ways to camouflage and sometimes banish their existence, from patting on your favorite concealer to layering on a thick and luxurious eye cream. And then you have under-eye masks and under-eye patches, wonderful skincare inventions that are jam-packed with feel-good ingredients to tend to just about all of your under-eye needs. Whether you're looking to mask the reality of your lack of sleep, looking to maintain a firm and hydrated eye contour, or simply prep your eyes for a flawless makeup application, we've got you covered.

Now, before you get your hopes up, I want you to note the following: It's impossible to permanently rid your eyes of dark circles. Unfortunately, dark circles can be genetic, so you just kinda have to deal with it—sorry to be the bearer of bad news! That said, with a little extra attention and dedication to your daily skincare routine, you can minimize their appearance. Ahead are under-eye masks at every price point, equipped to meet all of your eye care needs. After all, your delicate eyes certainly deserve some additional TLC.

This Nighttime Recovery Eye Mask 1. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask $42 at sephora.com You deserve to give your eyes the attention they deserve after a stressful day. Pop these babies on at night and wake up to glowing, well-rested under-eyes.

The Sleepy Eye Fix 2. Patchology FlashPatch™ Rejuvenating 5-Minute Eye Gels $15 at nordstrom.com If you haven't been getting your full eight hours' sleep the last few weeks (who has?), chances are your under-eyes are looking a bit puffier than normal. These patches are filled with moisturizing ingredients that help your morning puffiness in just five minutes.

The Daily Detox 3. Pixi DetoxifEYE Facial Treatment $24 at target.com These under-eye patches are gentle enough for even the most sensitive eyes. With 60 masks in this tub, you can use one every day for some extra TLC.

The Burst of Brightness 4. Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gels $65 at sephora.com Give your eyes a wake-up call with these soothing gel eye patches. The formula includes revitalizing ingredients like vitamin C and E, ferulic acid, and caffeine to brighten and reverse signs of fatigue.

The Dark Circle Solution 5. Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches $25 at sephora.com Not only do these patches help de-puff your sleepy eyes, but they also use passion fruit extract to reduce the dark circles you may be noticing. After just 15 minutes, you'll be able to trick everyone in your life into believing that you got a full night's sleep.

Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask 6. Juice Beauty Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask $10 at dermstore.com Do away with under-eye puffiness and shadows with this algae-packed mask. Simply apply the activator capsule fluid to the targeted area and seal the deal by wearing the patches for 1o minutes. Smooth, rejuvenated eyes await.

The Eye Soothers 7. Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Antioxidant 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit $48 at www.saksfifthavenue.com Ready for a spa treatments for your eyes? Try this pampering rose quartz-infused eye mask. Rose quartz isn't just a fancy buzzword, it actually works to simultaneously soothe and brighten the under-eye area for a refreshed, youthful appearance.

The Collagen-Laced Eye Masks 8. Beauty Bio Collagen-Infused Brightening Colloidal Silver Eye Masks $40 at sephora.com This lightweight eye mask is infused with collagen and works to de-puff and diminish signs of aging. After just one use you'll begin to notice a smoother concealer application and after consistent use you'll see a brighter, less creased under-eye. Trust us, it's worth a try.

Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask 9. 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask $77 at NET-A-PORTER $105 at Amazon $105 at Bergdorf Goodman This gem may be a bit pricey but the powerful formula—with rose extract to protect against environmental stressors and colloidal gold to brighten the contours of your eyes—is well worth the investment. The glowy, well-rested results will speak for themselves.

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask 10. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask $46.05 at allbeauty.com (US) $76 at Amazon $76 at Macy's For anyone who's unhappy with the wrinkles around their eyes, here's a fun fact: As we age, our skin loses collagen, which is responsible for giving us that youthful, plumped-look. These masks are infused with collagen which will help fill those lines and make us look years younger.

24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches 11. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches $75 at sephora.com Your under-eyes deserve the very best, so why not reach for an eye mask packed with 24k gold? Gold works to visibly firm the skin, while the hydrogel patch de-puffs the under-eye for a smoother appearance.

The Relaxing Patch 12. Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches $24 at dermstore.com You know that feeling when you're so tired that every time you close your eyes, your eyes feel stingy and irritated? These patches fit under your eye contour to help alleviate the feeling of fatigued eyes. We all need a little help every now and then!

The Fine Line Smoother 13. Wrinkles Schminkles Eye Smoothing Kit $30 at dermstore.com If you're starting to notice some crow's feet around your eyes, it's time to turn to these patches. They rest under your eyes while you sleep so you can wake up looking a little more youthful. The best part? You can re-use each one up to 30 times!

The Overall Fix 14. Boscia Vegan Collagen Microcrystal Eye Mask $28 at dermstore.com It's no secret that a sleepless night will show in our eyes. If you wake up from a fitful night feeling like you just look older, these vegan masks will help give you that boost again.

The Morning Boost 15. Loops Beauty Under Eye Mask $5 at loopsbeauty.com Is there anything these masks don't do? Our under-eye area is very sensitive, but they still need nourishment. These masks contain smoothing niacinamide and brightening and anti-aging retinol. Why should our eyes get left out of the fun?

The 2-in-1 Patch 16. Sdara Eye Gel Patches $14.97 at amazon.com There's so much focus on our under-eyes, but sometimes our lids need some T.L.C. too! These masks, which will make you look like you're going to a masquerade ball, address both areas of the eye. They have a fun gold color so you can look glam while de-puffing your eyes.

This Ultra-Hydrating Eye Mask 17. e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrogel Under Eye Mask $100 at ultra.com Here's an invigorating glass of water for your under-eyes. Just pop these on prior to applying your makeup for an all-day dewy glow.

The Smokey Under-Eye 18. INC.redible No Puff Zone Hydrating Hemp Hydrogel Under Eye Mask $9 at sephora.com These marijuana-leaf shaped patches contain cannabis sativa seed oil in each patch. While they might not give you a buzz, they will help wake up and rehydrate your under-eyes.

The Late Night Recovery 19. Kat Burki KB5 Eye Recovery Masks $90 at nordstrom.com Think of these patches like a hangover cure for your under-eyes. Instead of waking up feeling headachey and dehydrated, plop one of these under your eyes to reduce any darkness and puffiness.

This Instagram-Worthy Eye Mask 20. KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask $25 at revolve.com This under-eye quick fix boasts a completely natural formula infused with retinol and hyaluronic acid. Not only does this circulation-boosting eye mask smooth your skin's texture and diminish the appearance of dark circles, the fun shooting star-shaped patches will call for a spontaneous selfie session.

The Anti-Aging Eye Mask 21. Chanel Le Lift Firming- Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer $130 at violetgrey.com Give your eyes an instant lift and reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines with this luxurious two-step system. Start by applying the firming roll-on serum, which is full of vitamins to lighten dark circles and reduce puffiness, and then apply the eye contour. Follow up with the hydrogel eye patches to seal the deal.

The Hydrating Eye Mask 22. 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask $115 at amazon.com This moisturizing eye mask is triple digit cost-worthy for a reason. It's formulated with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid for a plump and supple under-eye; retinol and granactive retinoid to diminish the appearance of fine lines; and neurobiox extract to reduce the appearance of large pores.

This Multitasking Eye Mask 23. Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks $25 at sephora.com Behold: a multitasking gem. This mask tackles six ailments at once to give you smoother and more youthful-looking eyes. This gold-foiled mask works to de-puff, soothe, brighten, hydrate, smooth texture, and even serves as an eye primer before makeup.

The Brightening Eye Mask 24. Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask $60 at dermstore.com Running low on rest? You don't have to look like it, thanks to these brightening beauties. These patches are blended with hyaluronic acid and allantoin, an an active healing ingredient best known for soothing dry and irritated skin. This is the tired-eye instant cure so you can look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and take on the day.

This Wrinkle Banishing Eye Mask 25. Shiseido Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask $65 at Shiseido You can kiss the appearance of under-eye wrinkles goodbye with this retinol-infused mask. I'm sure you know that retinol is the secret to youth, but it's also important to note that this mask is designed with a stretchy cotton material to comfortably sit within the eye contour without sliding all over the place.

This Firming Eye Mask 26. skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels $33 at dermstore.com This mask is formulated with shea butter, olive oil, and jojoba oil, and does wonders for your exhausted eyes. All of your de-puffing, firming, brightening, and smoothing needs will be met with its cooling ingredients.

This Refreshing Eye Mask 27. Tarte Skincare SEA Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches $22 at tartecosmetics.com Your under-eyes will feel instantly refreshed after a dose of these sea-adjacent patches. They're filled with ocean-inspired ingredients like jellified algae and packed with coconut oil serum to leave the eyes hydrated.

This Energizing Eye Mask 28. Decorté Vi-Fusion Total Relief Eye Mask $120 at saksfifthavenue.com This mask acts as a kind of balm, working to banish the appearance of wrinkles and reduce puffiness. It uses matsuhodo extract to energize the under-eye for a more restored and youthful look.

This 3-in-1 Eye Mask 29. Erno Laszlo Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask $38 at sephora.com Erno Laszlo's Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask is truly a triple threat. The algae extract works to maintain the firmness of the under-eye, and includes vitamin B3 to fade dark circles overtime and allantoin to soothe puffiness.