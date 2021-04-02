The 30 Under-Eye Masks and Patches We Love
Like eight hours of sleep in a patch. Give your sensitive under-eye area a glow up with these anti-aging, dark circle-reducing patches and under-eye masks.
By Chelsea Hall , Tatjana Freund published
When it comes to to dealing with fine lines, dark circles, and under-eye bags, there are tried-and-true ways to camouflage and sometimes banish their existence, from patting on your favorite concealer to layering on a thick and luxurious eye cream. And then you have under-eye masks and under-eye patches, wonderful skincare inventions that are jam-packed with feel-good ingredients to tend to just about all of your under-eye needs. Whether you're looking to mask the reality of your lack of sleep, looking to maintain a firm and hydrated eye contour, or simply prep your eyes for a flawless makeup application, we've got you covered.
Now, before you get your hopes up, I want you to note the following: It's impossible to permanently rid your eyes of dark circles. Unfortunately, dark circles can be genetic, so you just kinda have to deal with it—sorry to be the bearer of bad news! That said, with a little extra attention and dedication to your daily skincare routine, you can minimize their appearance. Ahead are under-eye masks at every price point, equipped to meet all of your eye care needs. After all, your delicate eyes certainly deserve some additional TLC.
1. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
You deserve to give your eyes the attention they deserve after a stressful day. Pop these babies on at night and wake up to glowing, well-rested under-eyes.
2. Patchology FlashPatch™ Rejuvenating 5-Minute Eye Gels
If you haven't been getting your full eight hours' sleep the last few weeks (who has?), chances are your under-eyes are looking a bit puffier than normal. These patches are filled with moisturizing ingredients that help your morning puffiness in just five minutes.
3. Pixi DetoxifEYE Facial Treatment
These under-eye patches are gentle enough for even the most sensitive eyes. With 60 masks in this tub, you can use one every day for some extra TLC.
4. Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gels
Give your eyes a wake-up call with these soothing gel eye patches. The formula includes revitalizing ingredients like vitamin C and E, ferulic acid, and caffeine to brighten and reverse signs of fatigue.
5. Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches
Not only do these patches help de-puff your sleepy eyes, but they also use passion fruit extract to reduce the dark circles you may be noticing. After just 15 minutes, you'll be able to trick everyone in your life into believing that you got a full night's sleep.
6. Juice Beauty Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask
Do away with under-eye puffiness and shadows with this algae-packed mask. Simply apply the activator capsule fluid to the targeted area and seal the deal by wearing the patches for 1o minutes. Smooth, rejuvenated eyes await.
7. Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Antioxidant 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit
Ready for a spa treatments for your eyes? Try this pampering rose quartz-infused eye mask. Rose quartz isn't just a fancy buzzword, it actually works to simultaneously soothe and brighten the under-eye area for a refreshed, youthful appearance.
8. Beauty Bio Collagen-Infused Brightening Colloidal Silver Eye Masks
This lightweight eye mask is infused with collagen and works to de-puff and diminish signs of aging. After just one use you'll begin to notice a smoother concealer application and after consistent use you'll see a brighter, less creased under-eye. Trust us, it's worth a try.
9. 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask
This gem may be a bit pricey but the powerful formula—with rose extract to protect against environmental stressors and colloidal gold to brighten the contours of your eyes—is well worth the investment. The glowy, well-rested results will speak for themselves.
10. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask
For anyone who's unhappy with the wrinkles around their eyes, here's a fun fact: As we age, our skin loses collagen, which is responsible for giving us that youthful, plumped-look. These masks are infused with collagen which will help fill those lines and make us look years younger.
11. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Your under-eyes deserve the very best, so why not reach for an eye mask packed with 24k gold? Gold works to visibly firm the skin, while the hydrogel patch de-puffs the under-eye for a smoother appearance.
12. Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches
You know that feeling when you're so tired that every time you close your eyes, your eyes feel stingy and irritated? These patches fit under your eye contour to help alleviate the feeling of fatigued eyes. We all need a little help every now and then!
13. Wrinkles Schminkles Eye Smoothing Kit
If you're starting to notice some crow's feet around your eyes, it's time to turn to these patches. They rest under your eyes while you sleep so you can wake up looking a little more youthful. The best part? You can re-use each one up to 30 times!
14. Boscia Vegan Collagen Microcrystal Eye Mask
It's no secret that a sleepless night will show in our eyes. If you wake up from a fitful night feeling like you just look older, these vegan masks will help give you that boost again.
15. Loops Beauty Under Eye Mask
Is there anything these masks don't do? Our under-eye area is very sensitive, but they still need nourishment. These masks contain smoothing niacinamide and brightening and anti-aging retinol. Why should our eyes get left out of the fun?
16. Sdara Eye Gel Patches
There's so much focus on our under-eyes, but sometimes our lids need some T.L.C. too! These masks, which will make you look like you're going to a masquerade ball, address both areas of the eye. They have a fun gold color so you can look glam while de-puffing your eyes.
17. e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrogel Under Eye Mask
Here's an invigorating glass of water for your under-eyes. Just pop these on prior to applying your makeup for an all-day dewy glow.
18. INC.redible No Puff Zone Hydrating Hemp Hydrogel Under Eye Mask
These marijuana-leaf shaped patches contain cannabis sativa seed oil in each patch. While they might not give you a buzz, they will help wake up and rehydrate your under-eyes.
19. Kat Burki KB5 Eye Recovery Masks
Think of these patches like a hangover cure for your under-eyes. Instead of waking up feeling headachey and dehydrated, plop one of these under your eyes to reduce any darkness and puffiness.
20. KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask
This under-eye quick fix boasts a completely natural formula infused with retinol and hyaluronic acid. Not only does this circulation-boosting eye mask smooth your skin's texture and diminish the appearance of dark circles, the fun shooting star-shaped patches will call for a spontaneous selfie session.
21. Chanel Le Lift Firming- Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer
Give your eyes an instant lift and reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines with this luxurious two-step system. Start by applying the firming roll-on serum, which is full of vitamins to lighten dark circles and reduce puffiness, and then apply the eye contour. Follow up with the hydrogel eye patches to seal the deal.
22. 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask
This moisturizing eye mask is triple digit cost-worthy for a reason. It's formulated with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid for a plump and supple under-eye; retinol and granactive retinoid to diminish the appearance of fine lines; and neurobiox extract to reduce the appearance of large pores.
23. Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Behold: a multitasking gem. This mask tackles six ailments at once to give you smoother and more youthful-looking eyes. This gold-foiled mask works to de-puff, soothe, brighten, hydrate, smooth texture, and even serves as an eye primer before makeup.
24. Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask
Running low on rest? You don't have to look like it, thanks to these brightening beauties. These patches are blended with hyaluronic acid and allantoin, an an active healing ingredient best known for soothing dry and irritated skin. This is the tired-eye instant cure so you can look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and take on the day.
25. Shiseido Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask
You can kiss the appearance of under-eye wrinkles goodbye with this retinol-infused mask. I'm sure you know that retinol is the secret to youth, but it's also important to note that this mask is designed with a stretchy cotton material to comfortably sit within the eye contour without sliding all over the place.
26. skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
This mask is formulated with shea butter, olive oil, and jojoba oil, and does wonders for your exhausted eyes. All of your de-puffing, firming, brightening, and smoothing needs will be met with its cooling ingredients.
27. Tarte Skincare SEA Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches
Your under-eyes will feel instantly refreshed after a dose of these sea-adjacent patches. They're filled with ocean-inspired ingredients like jellified algae and packed with coconut oil serum to leave the eyes hydrated.
28. Decorté Vi-Fusion Total Relief Eye Mask
This mask acts as a kind of balm, working to banish the appearance of wrinkles and reduce puffiness. It uses matsuhodo extract to energize the under-eye for a more restored and youthful look.
29. Erno Laszlo Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask
Erno Laszlo's Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask is truly a triple threat. The algae extract works to maintain the firmness of the under-eye, and includes vitamin B3 to fade dark circles overtime and allantoin to soothe puffiness.
30. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches
If your skin needs a quick pick-me-up with a boost of hydration, reach for these cooling patches. This mask comes packed with caffeine to give your eyes an instant boost, along with lavender and seawater to leave your eyes feeling relaxed and hydrated.
Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty
-
Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund
-
The 8 Best Lip Scrubs for Smooth, Luscious Lips
And no, you can't eat them (all).
By Alexis Gaskin