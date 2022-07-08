Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I have a photographic memory of Zendaya’s hair transformation. Granted, it can get a little hard to track her cut and color with all the extensions and voodoo styling illusions. But you bet your bottom dollar I have yet to forget the one-slide Instagram she posted back in March of a honey-hued lob. But fast forward to this week, and the Euphoria star revealed that her blonder tone is still intact—and her cut has grown out at the speed of light.

“I feel like I just cut my hair…” the Dune actress captioned a car selfie. In the photo, her highlighted hair was past her shoulders and filled with choppy layers. The grow out was flawless, maintenance appears to be low key, and generally the whole 'do looks easy, breezy, and beautiful.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zendaya )

After a fan account called Zendaya_Updates shared the video of the star’s hair via Twitter, followers went wild. “She looks so good with light brown hair,” one person tweeted. Another said, “This woman’s beauty just hits different.”

While Zendaya might be in her light brown hair era, she’s known to experiment with different hues. In December 2021, around the time of her Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, she debuted a fiery red color. “It was time for a change,” she captioned a selfie at the time. The bold transformation was thanks to the work of hairstylist Sarah Guan. Many fans (including yours truly) thought that the red moment was a tribute to her Marvel character Michelle Jones Watson, aka MJ.

Even though the symbolism wasn’t necessarily confirmed, it’s not too far off. Zendaya, along with stylist Law Roach, have a habit of giving shoutouts to her on-screen characters with red carpet clothing and accessories. From the time she wore a Moschino set to the Space Jam premiere that echoed her character's uniform to the Spiderweb-printed dress she wore to the Spider-Man premiere, it's safe to say Zendaya knows how to make it statement in fashion—and in beauty.