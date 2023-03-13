Never one to disappoint, Zoe Saldana, who is a member of the cast of Avatar: The Way of the Water (nominated for Best Picture), took the Oscars red carpet by storm with her stunning makeup. Vera Steimberg, Saldana's makeup artist, exclusively walked us through the actress's minimalistic look for the star-studded event.
“I loved playing with different shades from Chanel this week to find the perfect shades that would achieve a natural look,” says Steimberg. “We blended colors and chose a palette that would flow with the dress. It was perfect."
To achieve a feminine and ethereal look, Steimberg brought in the natural blush color of the dress into the cheeks and eyes by using Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues Eyeshadow and Blush Palette in Tendresse. To balance the color of the dress into her look, she applied Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Or Rose on the waterline and blended a combination of Chanel Ombre Première Laque Longwear Liquid Eyeshadows in Desert Wind, Vastness, and Quartz Rose on the eyelids. “I chose makeup to match accordingly to complement her romantic and sophisticated look," says Steimberg.
For lips, Steimberg combined Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Nude Brun with Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Intuitive.
Her hair, which was kept off her face, was inspired by her Fendi gown. “I wanted the look to be sophisticated and easy, complementing Zoe’s gorgeous Fendi gown,” says hairstylist, Mara Roszak. “Since the dress is fitted but still soft and delicate, the hair mirrored that with an air of effortlessness and an ethereal feel.” After cleansing the hair, Roszak applied RŌZ santa lucia styling oil to smooth frizz and add shine before blow drying it with a medium-sized, boar bristle round brush.
Ready to try the ethereal look at home? Steimberg suggests taking the “less is more approach.” Apply a little foundation, highlighter and bronzer to create contour, and then minimal mascara and soft colors and you’re all set.
Shop Zoe Saldana's 2023 Oscars Look:
