Zoey Deutch Started Off 2024 'With a Bangs'

There's no time like the new year to mix up your look. It's a quick way to feel like something has really changed in your world, as opposed to those (pesky yet important) resolutions that take a while to show any real effect.

This year, the person leading the "new year, new hair" charge is none other than Zoey Deutch, who was very clear about her reasoning behind choosing *right now* to commit to the chop.

"Starting off 2024 with a bangs," wrote the 29-year-old via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3. To my delight, the Not Okay actress paired her cheeky caption with not one, but four professional shots of the new fringe. And no, Deutch didn't just go with a light dusting of bangs—these are the real deal.

Cut by celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, Deutch's new 'do has a '60s feel. Tousled to fall in line with her natural wave, Brager shaped the bangs to be thick but not too thick, straight but not too straight across. Honestly, they're pretty ideal—as is the color, a warm and wintery brunette by Tracey Cunningham.

The comments on Deutch's post were positively full of other celebs complimenting her—and sharing their fringe solidarity.

"I love," wrote Phoebe Dynevor, while fellow banged brunette Nina Dobrev offered a kind "welcome to the club" comment with a heart emoji.

"I looooove them and you so so much!!!" added the actress's makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, who crafted the softest, sweetest double winged eyeliner for Deutch's bang premiere post. Shot outside by Elias Tahan, the photos are giving forest fairy, with a muted green color palette and quaint feel.

Honestly, I hope this year ends with a bang(s), too. This is a cut that should stick around.