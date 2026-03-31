I Was Fired by the Trump Administration—The Financial Fallout Changed My Life

In The Cost of Starting Over , Marie Claire speaks with women who have experienced seismic change in their lives. They reveal the true price of beginning again, from the financial stakes to the emotional toll.

Emily Loker poured herself into her work. As a career public servant, she was dedicated to the notion that a lot of good could be done through federal service. Loker, who holds a PhD in communications for social justice and worked an internship with NASA , was recruited by the Department of Energy in May of 2023. A job she expected to work for many years to come in her home of Boulder, Colorado.

Then the “Valentine’s Day Massacre”—the first wave of the Trump administration’s mass layoffs in 2025—left the 34-year-old Loker and thousands of other federal employees dismissed from service. The way in which her firing was handled, the fallout, and the sudden change to her life plan left her reeling. Loker spoke with Marie Claire about navigating the upheaval, both financially and emotionally, and how she processed the experience.

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Before the Layoffs

My job was to be the person in a technical office (Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies) to implement the Biden-Harris administration’s priorities for environmental justice. As the community engagement lead, I was trying to support federal dollars in having a more immediate impact by trying to address the social dimensions of research in hydrogen. That meant a lot of meetings, travel to hydrogen conferences, and supporting the office in implementing “Community Benefits Plans,” which focused on expanding the benefit of research to help those overburdened by the energy system. The work I was able to do with the Department of Energy under the Biden administration really fused my two passions of environmentalism and social justice . I felt so proud to be a part of this new wave of federal service with people who were committed to equity and justice.

I was living by myself in Boulder, Colorado, which has a high cost of living. I had been making just under $40,000 a year during my PhD. Then I kind of stumbled my way into salary negotiation [for the DOE job] and made more than three times what I’d ever earned by the end of my time at the DOE. I ended up being able to buy a condo, with the help of my parents. I was able to put away quite a lot into savings, make headway on paying back my mortgage, and save for my retirement. I was looking forward to the stability of the pension offered to federal employees.

The First Signs of Trouble

There were executive orders that came out within the first days of Trump’s inauguration that, in a multitude of ways, called out my job in particular. Then an internal email came stating that all work on Community Benefits Programs would be paused for the moment, so that also spelled bad news for my position.

It was a little like death by a thousand cuts and being bowled over all at once.

It was a little like death by a thousand cuts and being bowled over all at once. Everything, other than the relationships I built with the human beings I’ve worked with, had been dismantled within the first two weeks of the administration. It was very swift.

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My job turned more into emotional labor and support: I have a background in conscious communication and I was trying to offer spaces where [colleagues] could just be with whatever was coming up for them. It’s hard to articulate the volume of pain because I know each person experienced elements of their work being dismantled differently. Obviously, part of [offering space] was self-serving because I didn’t have anything else to do in my job and it was a really painful time.

We got our first “Fork in the Road” email on January 28, 2025, before I was fired. This email encouraged people to use a deferred resignation program. It didn’t seem credible because we had no internal validation that these terms will be honored and it seemed way too good to be true. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is trying to get me to not work for six months and pay me? We also weren’t sure if it meant we’d continue working or be on administrative leave. My [initial] calculation wasn’t very financial, it was more emotional of not wanting to let go of the job and trying to be hopeful. I really did feel that if I were to take the deferred resignation program and not get paid that I would be incredibly angry for feeling like I’d sold out—and then not even getting the payout.

The "Valentine’s Day Massacre"

On February 13, 2025, I was running errands and my coworker texted me a Politico news article claiming that DOE probationary employees would be terminated today. That was an hour or two before my two supervisors put a one-on-one meeting on my calendar. Typically, supervisors and directors of the office are the ones who initiate termination. This situation was out of the ordinary and upsetting because the control was taken out of their hands. My supervisors were crying and really upset, while I felt more numb during that conversation. It was really heartbreaking after building such strong relationships and such a healthy working environment in that office, pre-Trump.

The Financial Costs

Health insurance was primary in my mind after getting fired. I am privileged to have a safety net. Not including retirement, I had about $30,000 saved. But I was worried about losing access to health insurance if I got sick. We did have a month's grace period, so I got my teeth cleaned, my eyes checked, and a new pair of glasses. I applied for Medicaid and Unemployment Insurance. I used Medicaid for therapy, but I ended up losing access to Medicaid when unemployment payments kicked in.

I experienced it much like the loss of a loved one or relationship.

My plan was—if things got really bad—I could rent out my condo and move in with my parents. Practically speaking, and living in a high cost of living area, I think I could’ve afforded to live comfortably for six months, but psychologically, even with that buffer, it felt like I had to hop on getting hired again. I am in my mid-30s and want to start a family in the coming years. [As a result of earning less and having less guaranteed income in retirement], I’ve had to make adjustments as to how many children I may have, where we may live, and how my retirement would look if I maintain this salary long-term.

The Emotional Costs

I experienced it much like the loss of a loved one or relationship. I assume the loss of a job and being part of a vision I so badly wanted to participate in creating may never fully resolve itself. The energy I had poured into my work no longer had anywhere to go. The more I could get out of my thought loops and into my body, the more I experienced the energies of grief flowing. I found such satisfaction and peace expressing my grief through mediums like rug tufting and quilting.

Moving Forward

I had really wanted to just rest and to take a few months to recuperate because I was very burned out. But my director pushed me to be very proactive about my job search, because there would be a flood of highly qualified candidates in the job market after all the people getting unjustly terminated or choosing to leave themselves. She told me, “I know you’re tired, but I really think you should be applying for jobs.” I set very deliberate boundaries around the job search and would only look during certain hours of the day. Even though I was feeling a scarcity mindset, I wouldn’t allow that mindset to manifest in spending a long time on LinkedIn scrolling.

I’d prepaid a gym membership, and I’m so grateful for that. I ended up going almost every day and that was a great way to spend time and be in community with other people.

The more I could get out of my thought loops and into my body, the more I experienced the energies of grief flowing.

On my lowest days, I found it so supportive to hop on my bike and move with others. I really tried to focus on self-care, so I allowed myself to pay for massages and more acupuncture treatments to try and get my nervous system settled.

During this time, multiple civil action lawsuits were filed because the mass firings were illegal. A Federal court case was won, so in mid-March the DOE HR called us back to work. [At that point], I had applied to three jobs, had a series of interviews after being fired, and had just accepted an offer. I pushed back the start date on my new job in order to report back, for what I was sure would only be a few weeks. I decided to report back, even if it meant just coming back for a few weeks, to allow myself that time to reconnect with colleagues and hopefully heal a little bit of the trauma I’d experienced. And that allowed me to get that retroactive pay for that month. Once the next deferred resignation email arrived, it was a pretty easy decision for me, unfortunately, to say it doesn’t feel like I can still be of use in this role.

Life After Starting Over

The job I took was at a municipal planning organization. I lead community engagement for a federal grant whose mission it is to support as many Coloradans getting heat pumps installed as possible in as equitable a way possible. I feel lucky to have a job that allows me to pay my mortgage and expenses now while continuing to live my values.

Going through this experience has made me, begrudgingly, appreciate the wisdom of what can unfold through things outside of my control.

One of the gifts of the experience of getting laid off was to tune back into what I wanted to be devoting my time to. I had previously considered going back to school to become a therapist, but I was recruited by the DOE before I acted on that curiosity. To supplement my income—and to explore my desire to work with people more one-on-one—I enrolled in a program to become a certified holistic coach. My focus is on supporting people through life transitions both from a mind and body perspective and through their physical spaces.

Going through this experience has made me, begrudgingly, appreciate the wisdom of what can unfold through things outside of my control. Now my life is spending my days leading community engagement and coaching clients on the weekends and evenings. It’s a life I could not envision when I got laid off in February.

The Money Lesson

For the better, I am paying more attention to how much I am investing, putting away in savings, and trying to maximize my retirement contributions. My best advice for people who are worried about a layoff in any field is to try and find a balance of staying present and engaged in their current role and searching for others that may be more aligned and stable. That’s on a more practical level. On an emotional level, my advice is to be with that anxiety. Be gentle with that anxiety, observing it from a loving distance, and see what you learn.