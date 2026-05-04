There has not been a shortage of gorgeous Met Gala beauty looks this year. With a theme of "Costume Art" and a dress code of "Fashion Is Art," designers, fashion insiders, and celebrities pulled out all the stops. Case in point: Emma Chamberlain's neon yellow inner corner eyeshadow, Sunday Rose's pink lids, Nicole Kidman's mermaid hair. But I'd be remiss not to shout out Emily Blunt's spiky bun, which is very '90s and very sleek.

According to hairstylist Laini Reeves, who was responsible for tonight's look, the hairstyle was inspired by a '90s look Guido Paolo created for Kate Moss. "The military-style corset had a lot of detailing and a high neck, so the hair had to go away and we had to keep it very tight," says Reeves. "I wanted it to look really wet and high-shine."

Emily Blunt at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve the perfect texture, she doused the hair in TRESemmé Bonding Oil and slicked it back into a center-parted ponytail. Now, here's where things get interesting. To add texture and grit back into the hair, Reeves grabbed dry shampoo and worked it through. "When you put a lot of oil in the hair, it's hard to fix it with bobby pins because it gets so slippery. The dry shampoo helps gunk it back up again," she explains.

To finish it off? She let the ends "peacock" out of the bun for a '90s vibe (it's very Jenna Rink, in my opinion). "We're really going back to these knots, and buns, and ponytails," she says. And for summer? What could be better? Or more humidity-proof.

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