Zoë Kravitz's 2026 Met Gala Glam Is Soft, Wispy, and Magical
It gives ethereal fairy energy.
Zoë Kravitz just hit the 2026 Met Gala red carpet—on a night themed “Costume Art,” with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code—as arguably the most talked-about person in Hollywood right now. As a member of this year’s host committee—and, oh yeah, newly engaged to Harry Styles—there’s already a spotlight on her, amplified by the asteroid-sized diamond on her left hand...which she’s noticeably been keeping just out of sight. Still, even with the wedding bells buzz, her effortless beauty manages to outshine the giant rock.
For tonight’s carpet, Kravitz works with hairstylist Nikki Nelms, who used ghd tools to create a softly undone updo, threaded with delicate braids and loose, face-framing tendrils that bring in texture without taking away from the look’s ease. Makeup artist Nina Park prepped her skin using iconic K-beauty brand SK-II for a radiant, glowing finish, then built out a tonal eye-and-lip moment—warm, bronzy shadow diffused across the lids paired with a soft, peachy-nude lip.
I can already tell this tonal lip and bronzy, smoked-out shadow is going to dominate summer 2026 mood boards. The overall effect taps into the understated, effortless beauty Kravitz is known for—paired with her sheer black Yves Saint Laurent lace gown, she radiates the carpet. Shop the products below if you're inspired and want to get the look yourself.
Shop Zoë's Met Gala Glam
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.