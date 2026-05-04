Zoë Kravitz just hit the 2026 Met Gala red carpet—on a night themed “Costume Art,” with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code—as arguably the most talked-about person in Hollywood right now. As a member of this year’s host committee—and, oh yeah, newly engaged to Harry Styles—there’s already a spotlight on her, amplified by the asteroid-sized diamond on her left hand...which she’s noticeably been keeping just out of sight. Still, even with the wedding bells buzz, her effortless beauty manages to outshine the giant rock.

For tonight’s carpet, Kravitz works with hairstylist Nikki Nelms, who used ghd tools to create a softly undone updo, threaded with delicate braids and loose, face-framing tendrils that bring in texture without taking away from the look’s ease. Makeup artist Nina Park prepped her skin using iconic K-beauty brand SK-II for a radiant, glowing finish, then built out a tonal eye-and-lip moment—warm, bronzy shadow diffused across the lids paired with a soft, peachy-nude lip.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I can already tell this tonal lip and bronzy, smoked-out shadow is going to dominate summer 2026 mood boards. The overall effect taps into the understated, effortless beauty Kravitz is known for—paired with her sheer black Yves Saint Laurent lace gown, she radiates the carpet. Shop the products below if you're inspired and want to get the look yourself.

Shop Zoë's Met Gala Glam

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors