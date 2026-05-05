There are beautiful celebrities, and then there’s Tyla. With glowing skin and hair that never misses, her glam has become one of my favorites to watch on the red carpet circuit. For the 2026 Met Gala, themed “Costume Art” with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code, she pushes that signature further—stepping out as something of a real-life mermaid, all shimmer, skin, and light-catching details.

For tonight’s carpet, Tyla is working with celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams, who styled her hair with Wavytalk tools to create long, defined and beachy curls with a high-gloss wet look, giving the glam room to shine. On the makeup side, Valentino Beauty took the reigns with makeup artist Esther Edeme capitalizing on glow, glow, and more glow.

Then, there's the radiant skin. Tyla leaned into a full-body shimmer, layering glitter across her décolletage and even her ears. In a jist? The singer showed up to the 2026 Met Gala completely unexpected compared to the rest of the carpet—and it's definitely my favorite glam of the night.

Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up close, the details get even better: micro crystal accents scattered along her eyes add just enough sparkle to tie in with the rest of the look. Her silky, bright blue bedazzled dress from Valentino gives aquatic, further lending to the real-life mermaid theme. Summer is right around the corner, and if Tyla's Met Gala look is any indication, I predict lots of deep sea babes sporting glowing, ethereal skin. To channel the mermaid queen, shop these products.

Shop Tyla's Met Gala Glam

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