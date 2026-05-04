Discover Every 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Look
The stars are showing that "Fashion Is Art."
It's the first Monday of May, and fashion fans know what that means: The 2026 Met Gala has officially arrived! After a memorable awards season and weeks of anticipation, it's finally time to see what the biggest stars in the world chose to wear to fashion's biggest night.
This year's theme is "Costume Art," celebrating a Costume Institute exhibit all about the relationship between bodies and the clothes they wear—in art and in real life. With a coordinating Met Gala red carpet dress code of "Fashion Is Art," guests are invited to treat their red-carpet looks as an art form. The dress code leaves a lot to interpretation, but we're expecting dramatic shapes, references to major works of art, and a naked dress or two—the kind of couture meant to be displayed at a museum.
From co-chairs Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter, we've rounded up every A-list look from the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. Which "Fashion is Art" look tops your 2026 best-dressed list? And whose look is worthy of a spot on our list of best Met Gala looks of all time? Keep scrolling and discover for yourself.Article continues below
Gigi Hadid in custom Miu Miu
Camila Morrone in Tory Burch
Rosé in Saint Laurent
Lindsey Vonn
Camila Mendes
Olivia Wilde
Damson Idris
Laufey
Georgina Chapman
Marcello Hernández
Angel Reese in custom Altuzarra
Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent
Amanda Seyfried in Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Dree Hemingway
Katy Perry
Jordan Roth
Sutton Foster
Sarah Pidgeon
Christine Beauchamp
Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent
Huma Abedin
Jon Batiste in custom ERL
Sabine Getty
Diya Jatia
Luke Evans
Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon
Gayle King
Doja Cat in Saint Laurent
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo
Lena Dunham
Charli XCX in Saint Laurent
Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun
Claire Foy in Erdem
Sam Smith in Christian Cowan
Tyriq Withers in Louis Vuitton
Chase Sui Wonders in McQueen
Lena Mahfouf in Burc Akyol
Chioma Nnadi
Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Venus Williams in custom Swarovski
Lauren Wasser in Prabal Gurung
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Bee Carrozzini
La La Anthony in Wiederhoeft
Chloe Malle
Lauren Sánchez Bezos in Schiaparelli
Cara Delevingne in Burberry
Emma Chamberlain in custom Mugler
Ashley Graham in DiPetsa
Zuri Hall
Deborah Roberts in Christopher John Rogers
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.