It's the first Monday of May, and fashion fans know what that means: The 2026 Met Gala has officially arrived! After a memorable awards season and weeks of anticipation, it's finally time to see what the biggest stars in the world chose to wear to fashion's biggest night.

This year's theme is "Costume Art," celebrating a Costume Institute exhibit all about the relationship between bodies and the clothes they wear—in art and in real life. With a coordinating Met Gala red carpet dress code of "Fashion Is Art," guests are invited to treat their red-carpet looks as an art form. The dress code leaves a lot to interpretation, but we're expecting dramatic shapes, references to major works of art, and a naked dress or two—the kind of couture meant to be displayed at a museum.

From co-chairs Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter, we've rounded up every A-list look from the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. Which "Fashion is Art" look tops your 2026 best-dressed list? And whose look is worthy of a spot on our list of best Met Gala looks of all time? Keep scrolling and discover for yourself.

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Gigi Hadid in custom Miu Miu

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Camila Morrone in Tory Burch

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Rosé in Saint Laurent

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Lindsey Vonn

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Camila Mendes

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Olivia Wilde

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Damson Idris

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Laufey

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Georgina Chapman

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Marcello Hernández

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Angel Reese in custom Altuzarra

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Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

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Amanda Seyfried in Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

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Dree Hemingway

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Katy Perry

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Jordan Roth

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Sutton Foster

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Sarah Pidgeon

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Christine Beauchamp

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Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent

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Huma Abedin

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Jon Batiste in custom ERL

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Sabine Getty

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Diya Jatia

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Luke Evans

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Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon

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Gayle King

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Doja Cat in Saint Laurent

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Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

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Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo

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Lena Dunham

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Charli XCX in Saint Laurent

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Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun

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Claire Foy in Erdem

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Sam Smith in Christian Cowan

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Tyriq Withers in Louis Vuitton

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Chase Sui Wonders in McQueen

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Lena Mahfouf in Burc Akyol

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Chioma Nnadi

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Nicole Kidman in Chanel

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Venus Williams in custom Swarovski

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Lauren Wasser in Prabal Gurung

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Anna Wintour in Chanel

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Bee Carrozzini

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La La Anthony in Wiederhoeft

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Chloe Malle

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Lauren Sánchez Bezos in Schiaparelli

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Cara Delevingne in Burberry

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Emma Chamberlain in custom Mugler

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Ashley Graham in DiPetsa

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Zuri Hall

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Deborah Roberts in Christopher John Rogers

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TOPICS Met Gala