Discover Every 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Look

The stars are showing that "Fashion Is Art."

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Emma chamberlain at the 2026 met gala
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the first Monday of May, and fashion fans know what that means: The 2026 Met Gala has officially arrived! After a memorable awards season and weeks of anticipation, it's finally time to see what the biggest stars in the world chose to wear to fashion's biggest night.

This year's theme is "Costume Art," celebrating a Costume Institute exhibit all about the relationship between bodies and the clothes they wear—in art and in real life. With a coordinating Met Gala red carpet dress code of "Fashion Is Art," guests are invited to treat their red-carpet looks as an art form. The dress code leaves a lot to interpretation, but we're expecting dramatic shapes, references to major works of art, and a naked dress or two—the kind of couture meant to be displayed at a museum.

From co-chairs Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter, we've rounded up every A-list look from the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. Which "Fashion is Art" look tops your 2026 best-dressed list? And whose look is worthy of a spot on our list of best Met Gala looks of all time? Keep scrolling and discover for yourself.

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Gigi Hadid in custom Miu Miu

Gigi Hadid attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Morrone in Tory Burch

Camila Morrone attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosé in Saint Laurent

Ros&amp;eacute; attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Damson Idris

Damson Idris attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laufey

Laufey attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgina Chapman

Georgina Chapman attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcello Hernández

Marcello Hern&amp;aacute;ndez attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Reese in custom Altuzarra

Angel Reese attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried in Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amanda Seyfried attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dree Hemingway

Dree Hemingway attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christine Beauchamp

Christine Beauchamp attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Huma Abedin

Huma Abedin attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Batiste in custom ERL

Jon Batiste attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabine Getty

Sabine Getty attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diya Jatia

Diya Jatia attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Evans

Luke Evans attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gayle King

Gayle King attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat in Saint Laurent

Doja Cat attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX in Saint Laurent

Charli xcx attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun

Naomi Osaka attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claire Foy in Erdem

Claire Foy attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Smith in Christian Cowan

Sam Smith attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyriq Withers in Louis Vuitton

tyriq Withers attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders in McQueen

Chase Sui Wonders attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lena Mahfouf in Burc Akyol

Lena Mahfouf attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chioma Nnadi

Chioma Nnadi attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Nicole Kidman attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Venus Williams in custom Swarovski

Venus Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Wasser in Prabal Gurung

Lauren Wasser attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Anna Wintour attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bee Carrozzini

Bee Carrozzini attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

La La Anthony in Wiederhoeft

La La Anthony attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Malle

Chloe Malle attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Sánchez Bezos in Schiaparelli

Lauren S&amp;aacute;nchez Bezos attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne in Burberry

Cara Delevingne attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain in custom Mugler

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: emma chamberlain attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham in DiPetsa

Ashley Graham attends the met gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Zuri Hall attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deborah Roberts in Christopher John Rogers

Deborah Roberts attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.