At this point, Teyana Taylor showing up to a carpet and absolutely eating is just expected—and yes, the hot mom did it again. For the 2026 Met Gala’s “Costume Art” theme (with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code), she leans into a beauty look that feels just as dialed as the rest of her ensemble. Noticeably absent from her side this carpet: her daughter Rue Rose, who just had a few scene-stealing red carpet moments of her own at this year’s Actor Awards—but Taylor more than holds it down solo tonight with her maximalist metallic moment.

Head-to-toe silver fringe is already doing the most, but look closer and the glam is right there with it. Her super-deep smokey eye taps into one of the night’s biggest beauty trends, and the layer of silver shimmer pressed on top ties it directly back to the look—catching the light the same way the metallic dress does.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity makeup artist Yeika Oliva is the visionary behind the glam, and she paired the deep eye with a super-sculpted, neutral lip—courtesy of Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick, which, obviously, considering Taylor was just named the new face of the product just a few weeks back.

Even with a look this major, the glam still lands just as hard. Even if you’re not hitting a red carpet anytime soon, shop the products below to recreate the look at home.

Shop Teyana's Met Gala Glam

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