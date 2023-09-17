Adele Calls Rich Paul "Husband" at Vegas Show, Sparking Marriage Speculation

Is the singer secretly married?

Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Image credit: Getty/Kevin Mazur)
Is Adele married? The "Hello" singer is sparking marriage speculation after referring to her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul, as her "husband" onstage. 

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele said to a female audience member during her Las Vegas concert. 

When the fan responded, “Can you try?” the singer said, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Celebrities attend the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors during the season opener

(Image credit: Getty/Allen J. Schaben)

This isn't the first time that Adele has sparked rumors surrounding her relationship status with Paul. Last year, she sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a huge diamond ring. Then earlier this year, gossip account DeuxMoi wrote in an Instagram Story, "Blind Item REVEALED: Adele and Rich Paul are engaged."

The story continued, "Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!" If the sources were correct, that means that Adele and the sports agent tied the knot this year and are officially husband and wife.

The duo made their relationship public in 2021 when they were photographed sitting courtside together at an NBA game. Since Adele hasn't been shy about her love for Paul. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she called him “incredible and openhearted." She even added that it's the "easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.

“I always had this fear from a really young age that you’re going to leave me anyway, so I’m going to leave, or I’m not going to invest myself in anything,” she continued in the interview. But now she’s “not frightened of loneliness anymore.”

