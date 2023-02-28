Adele and Rich Paul Spark Engagement Rumors Again as the Singer Flashes an Impressive Ring

Adele and Rich Paul have once again sparked engagement rumors after the singer wore a giant diamond ring on *that* finger during a Las Vegas show this weekend.
This ring, according to the Daily Mail, is the same one she wore in February 2022 to the BRIT Awards, which resulted in a first wave of engagement rumors at the time.
Meanwhile, fast forward to February 2023 and gossip account DeuxMoi is adding fuel to the fire, writing in an Instagram Story, "Blind Item REVEALED: Adele and Rich Paul are engaged.
She continued, "Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!"
According to the Mail, the singer dedicated "Happy Birthday" to Paul during a Vegas concert in December, telling the crowd, "And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!"
Paul is a sports agent who represents many NBA players. He and Adele have been dating since sometime in 2021, though they didn't go public until a few months after that.
Adele regularly accompanies her partner to basketball games, where they sit courtside (of course) next to famous people like Mary J. Blige.
Most recently, the lovebirds attended the Super Bowl together, where Adele showed that she could not care less about the football being played, but lit up when her idol Rihanna took the stage for her epic Half Time Show.
Previously, Adele had revealed during another Vegas concert, "I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f*** who’s playing." Fair enough.
Adele's Vegas residency began in November 2022 and will run through March 2023. After that, maybe she'll be wedding planning?? Who knows.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The 'Friends' Leading Women Had a Sweet Reunion to Celebrate Courteney Cox' Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
They'll be there for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Keke Palmer Welcomed Her Baby Boy With Partner Darius Jackson
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Seemed "Stressed" While Princess Kate Looked a Lot More "Confident" During Six Nations Rugby Match
They were living out their rivalry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox Shows Support for Sophie Lloyd Amid Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors
She won't be pitted against her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ashton Kutcher Was "F***ing Pissed" When Ex Demi Moore's Memoir Came Out
She made a lot of revelations about him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lip Reader Claims Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck to "Look More Friendly" at the Grammys
They looked super tense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Was Ex Harry Styles' Most Enthusiastic Fan During the Grammys
This is lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Denied She's Dating Drew Taggart in Since-Deleted Post
She implied they're just friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez and Her Rumored New Boyfriend Went on a Cute Bowling Date
So happy for them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Are "Planning for a Real Future Together," Source Says
So sweet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
I love these two.
By Iris Goldsztajn