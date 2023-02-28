Adele and Rich Paul Spark Engagement Rumors Again as the Singer Flashes an Impressive Ring

Adele and Rich Paul have once again sparked engagement rumors after the singer wore a giant diamond ring on *that* finger during a Las Vegas show this weekend.

This ring, according to the Daily Mail, is the same one she wore in February 2022 to the BRIT Awards, which resulted in a first wave of engagement rumors at the time.

Meanwhile, fast forward to February 2023 and gossip account DeuxMoi is adding fuel to the fire, writing in an Instagram Story, "Blind Item REVEALED: Adele and Rich Paul are engaged.

She continued, "Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!"

According to the Mail, the singer dedicated "Happy Birthday" to Paul during a Vegas concert in December, telling the crowd, "And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!"

Paul is a sports agent who represents many NBA players. He and Adele have been dating since sometime in 2021, though they didn't go public until a few months after that.

Adele regularly accompanies her partner to basketball games, where they sit courtside (of course) next to famous people like Mary J. Blige.

Most recently, the lovebirds attended the Super Bowl together, where Adele showed that she could not care less about the football being played, but lit up when her idol Rihanna took the stage for her epic Half Time Show.

Previously, Adele had revealed during another Vegas concert, "I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f*** who’s playing." Fair enough.

Adele's Vegas residency began in November 2022 and will run through March 2023. After that, maybe she'll be wedding planning?? Who knows.