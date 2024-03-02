Ayesha Curry Has Words For Anyone Who Says 34 is "Old" To Be Pregnant

Ayesha Curry is tired of how much ageism pregnant women in their mid-to-late 30s face.



In a recent interview for a Sweet July Magazine cover story, the mom of three announced that she is pregnant and expecting her fourth child with her NBA superstar husband Steph Curry.



In the interview, the cookbook author opened up about what it's like to have her fourth pregnancy referred to as "geriatric" during a recent doctor's appointment.

"What's been interesting has been my doctor's appointments," Curry told the publication at the time. "I'm in my 30s, and so there's all this paperwork referring to the experience as a 'geriatric pregnancy' and all the concerns that come along with that."

According to The Cleveland Clinic, a "geriatric pregnancy" is a medical term used to describe people who are pregnant and over the age of 35.

A post shared by Sweet July A photo posted by sweetjuly on

Curry went on to say that she believes "there's something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children."



"Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you're 'old' feels alarming and wild," she continued. "I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit."

Curry is already the proud mom to daughters Riley, Ryan, and son Canon. In the same interview, the influencer revealed that this fourth pregnancy is going to be her last.

"One of the biggest differences (of this pregnancy) is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye," Curry explained. "And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That's encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing—especially with it being my last pregnancy."

A post shared by Sweet July A photo posted by sweetjuly on

Curry also opened up about her continuing to try and "figure out what building my village looks like" as she navigates being pregnant for a fourth time while parenting her three children.

"I feel like it's never complete, right?" Curry said. "There's always people coming in, people leaving, and people here forever. And that's okay."

While she's continuing to build her support system, Curry did admit that she was "really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies" and, as a result, did not reach out for enough help or support.

"That hurt me in the end," she continued. "It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it."