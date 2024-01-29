Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Spending Time Together is Blended Family Goals

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner are one big, happy blended family.



On Sunday, Jan. 28, Lopez and Affleck were spotted with Affleck's ex-wife, Garner, and the majority of their brood while leaving a musical performance at Garner and Affleck's kids' school in Los Angeles, California, TMZ reports.



The trio were seen with Affleck and Garner's children, 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel, as well as Emme, 15, who Lopez shares with her ex-husband, Puerto Rican singer and actor Marc Anthony.



The photos show Garner exiting the school alongside her son and daughter, with Affleck, Lopez, and daughter Emme following close behind them.

(Image credit: Credit: Backgrid)

Of course, this is far from the first time Affleck and Garner have been pictured together. The amicable co-parents were seen sharing a laugh back in November, TMZ reported at the time, while attending their son Samuels' basketball game.

Affleck and Garner were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2018. The co-parents share three children together—Seraphina, Samuel and 18-year-old Violet Anne.



In December, 2021, Affleck opened up about his split from Garner and what it has been like to co-parent with his ex-wife, telling radio personality Howard Stern: "The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart."



"We had a marriage that did not work. This happens. It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer," the Gone Girl actor said at the time.



He went on to add that the co-parents absolutely had moments of tension and disagreements over custody.

"Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes," he continued. "But fundamentally it was always underpinned with respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope that she knew that I was a good dad. I was. I had to get sober — I knew that too — and I acknowledged that. I said, 'You're right. I've got to quit drinking.'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That same year, Affleck shared a sweet Mother's Day message on Instagram in honor of Garner and all that she does as a co-parent, ABC News reported at the time.

"So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad," Affleck wrote in the caption.

Earlier, in March 2019, Affleck Told TODAY that he's lucky his children "got a great mom and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible," before adding that "of course" his ex-wife is "wonderful."

"[When] somebody's the mother of your kids, they're gonna be the most important, central person in your life," he added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garner has also been vocal about her co-parenting relationship and how loving a father Affleck is and continues to be.



On Father's Day, 2023, Garner shared a sweet message of her own to Affleck on Instagram.



"Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church 😬— I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t 🙏). We love you, Dad. X," the actress wrote at the time, along with a photo of her own parents. "PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez has also commented on her husband's co-parenting journey and what it's like to live with a blended family, telling Vogue in 2022 that the couple's co-parenting relationship with Garner is "amazing."

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” the singer and actress said at the time.



"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away,” she added. “[It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice."