Ben Affleck Isn't Ready to Talk About Allegedly Making Out With Britney Spears

Ben Affleck's lips are sealed when it comes to talking about his alleged make out session with the princess of pop, Britney Spears.



According to Page Six, Affleck was asked about the alleged kiss by a paparazzo while taking a casual stroll in a Los Angeles residential neighborhood on Friday, Feb. 9.



"Good morning, Ben! Is it true what Britney Spears said—that you guys shared a kiss?” the paparazzo asked the Gone Girl actor.



Affleck was wearing a blue t-shirt underneath a blue sweater and a plaid jacket, paired with jeans and multi-colored Nike sneakers.



Affleck was smiling during his stroll... until he heard the question from the paparazzo. According to Page Six, his smile immediately faded and he kept walking, ignoring the question and instead heading straight to his car before driving away.

Ben Affleck is seen on February 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears claimed that she "made out with Ben" years ago and completely forgot.



“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago !!!” she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of all three arm in arm. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!!”



If our best guest at a timeline is accurate, that means the pair allegedly made out right before Spears started dating boy band member Justin Timberlake. At the same time, Affleck was likely dating or had just stopped dating his on-again, off-again girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.



“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!" Spears continued to write in the caption of the vanished post. "Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!”

Britney Spears at MTV'S 1999 Big Help Concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, Paltrow told radio jockey Howard Stern that at the time of the alleged make out session Affleck "was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend." Around the same time, despite rumors of a new romance, Spears told Rolling Stone that she had "no feelings at all" for Timberlake and, instead, was focused solely on her budding career.



There's no indication that Affleck plans to ever address the alleged incident, and since Spears deleted the controversial Instagram post it's likely that the issue will be put to bed.

But for a brief moment in time, we all had the moment when we realized Spears is likely the only person on the planet to allegedly make out with Affleck and completely forget about it.