Britney Spears Might Be the Only Person Who Made Out with Ben Affleck and Completely Forgot It Happened

The list of people who would forget making out with Ben Affleck is probably pretty slim, but it includes at least one person: Britney Spears.

Spears went down memory lane on Instagram yesterday, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself with Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren in 1999. (Warren wrote hits like Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing,” and Christina Aguilera’s “I Turn to You.” For Spears specifically, she wrote “When Your Eyes Say It” off of Spears’ 2000 album Oops!...I Did It Again.)

Affleck, Spears, and Warren, per Spears' Instagram (Image credit: Britney Spears Instagram)

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago !!!” she wrote alongside the image. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!!”

Spears’ rendezvous with Affleck, if our timelines are correct , happened just before she began dating Justin Timberlake, who she was in a relationship with from 1999 to 2002. Affleck, for his part, was off-and-on with girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow from 1997 to 2000.

Paltrow and Affleck dated off-and-on for three years, including the time period when he made out with Spears (Image credit: Getty)

Paltrow later said of Affleck that he wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend at that time (Image credit: Getty)

“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!” Spears continued on Instagram. “Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!”

Timberlake and Spears were the it couple at the turn of the century (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spears and Timberlake sparked romance rumors in the spring of 1999, even though she told Rolling Stone at the time that she had “no feelings at all” for Timberlake and was laser-focused on her career. Of the same time period, Paltrow told Howard Stern in 2015 that Affleck “was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend.”

But a make out session with a pop princess—why not?