Like new friend Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes has an exciting reveal of her own.

Brittany Mahomes isn't just the wife of famed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes... she can now add "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model" to her already impressive resume.



On Thursday, Feb. 8, the former college and professional soccer player made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a rookie for the 2024 issue.



Mahomes, who is also the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a professional women's soccer team, was photographed in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize for the magazine's 60th anniversary issue, which will hit stands nationwide in May.



"Brittany's journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination," MJ Day, SI Swim's editor-in-chief, said of Mahomes and why she was selected. "(She's the) epitome of a modern-day powerhouse."

MJ Day went on to say that Mahomes is the "founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports," adding that the publication is "proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”



In a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot captured by photographer Derek Kettela, Mahomes is seen wearing a variety of red one-piece and bikini bathing suits, many with carefully placed cut-outs that show off her ribcage tattoo.



Mahomes also dawns a knitted cowboy hat—a tribute to her Whitehouse, Texas roots.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift celebrate during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to her many personal and professional accomplishments and being the mother of two children, Mahomes has become a dear friend of Taylor Swift, who is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.



In 2023, she posted a scathing message on her Instagram stories for those who have an issue with her newfound friendship with the pop star, the New York Post reported at the time.



“Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then normal," she wrote. "I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from…. please."



Let it be known: The Kansas City Chiefs' WAGs are not here to play.