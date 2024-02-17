Hilary Swank revealed her twin girls' names before officially introducing them to the world.

Ten months after giving birth to twins, actress Hilary Swank has revealed their names and officially introduced them to the world.



On Wednesday, Feb. 14, the Academy award-winner shared a new photo of her twins enjoying a day at the beach, their backs turned to the camera as they sat contently looking at the ocean while wearing adorable, matching sun hats.



"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," Swank captioned the too-cute-for-words Instagram photo.

"Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"



In the sand behind her twins, Swank wrote their names: Aya and Ohm.

A post shared by Hilary Swank A photo posted by hilaryswank on

Days later, and as Swank allude to in her post, the actress announced her new partnership with HealthyBaby via a People exclusive, with the goal of "enhancing maternal health and making baby care easier."

“As a new mom, I’ve found my highest and most fulfilling purpose. Like any parent, I wanted the absolute best for my twins, and my research led me to HealthyBaby’s diapers,” Swank said in a statement announcing the collaboration.

Along with the partnership announcement, Swank shared a photo featuring her babies' faces—the world's first official look at Swank's twins.



Swank became a first-time mom in April, 2023, when she welcomed Aya and Ohm to the world alongside her husband, Philip Schneider.

A post shared by Hilary Swank A photo posted by hilaryswank on

Swank announced she was pregnant in October, 2022, while appearing on Good Morning America.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

On Wednesday, during an appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Swank opened up about life as a new mom with 10-month-old twins.

"It's the best in the whole wide world," Swank said, and after revealing that her children were actually hanging out backstage.

"Yes, it's more joy, more fun and more exhausting," she continued." It's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious, it's the most extraordinary thing in the world."