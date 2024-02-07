Taylor Swift Just Dished on How Long She Has Been Working on Her New Album

Taylor Swift just gave fans more details about her new album, The Tortured Poet's Department.



After winning her 13th Grammy and announcing she was releasing a new album on April 19, Swift quickly flew to Tokyo, Japan to perform as part of her history-making "Eras Tour."



While on stage, Swift gave fans the inside scoop on just how long she has been working on The Tortured Poet's Department, which is rumored to be something of a "diss album" about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.



"I've been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights," Swift said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that has since gone viral.



"I've been working on it for about two years—I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour," she continued. "And when it was perfect, in my opinion—when it was good enough for you—I finished it."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Tokyo Dome on February 7, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift went on to say that she is "so, so excited that soon you'll get to hear it and soon we'll get to experience that together."



"I'm over-the-moon about the fact that you guys care about my music—it still blows my mind," Swift said. "I love doing this, I know I keep saying that, but that's because it's true."



Swift also talked about her album Midnights winning a Grammy for album of the year, making Swift the first person in history to take home the coveted award four times



"I cannot believe you and I cannot thank you enough," she said. "This is just the craziest, most joyful experience and then getting to come here and getting to thank you and see you right after that happened, I'm just... I'm in a really good mood."

While fans will have to wait for a few months to hear Swift's new album, her boyfriend Travis Kelce says he has already heard some of the songs off the new album.



"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told reporters in Las Vegas and ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl game.

"I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," he added.