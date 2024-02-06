Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn reportedly thinks it's "shady" she wrote "a diss album" about him.

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is reportedly not too comfortable with the other shoe being on the proverbial foot.



According to a source who spoke to The Daily Mail, Alwyn—who has worked with Swift on some of her previous songs and albums—thinks it's "shady" that her upcoming album is alleged to be "a diss album" about him and their relationship.



"Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her," the source recently told the publication.

"It's undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe's WhatsApp group chat," he added. "Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn't want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning her 13th Grammy during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, Swift announced she would be releasing a new album titled The Tortured Poet’s Department on April 19.



The name of the album is eerily familiar to the alleged name of a group chat Alwyn was said to be part of—the “Tortured Man Club Group Chat.”



The insider said that while all of Swift's detailed hints certainly point to a probable diss album, "Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship."

'She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more," the source continued. "If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Alwyn dating for six years before breaking up in early 2023 and while Swift was on her history-making "Eras Tour."



Alwyn previously worked with Swift on at least 10 of her previous songs, including "Exile" on her album Folklore which snagged him a 2021 Grammy Award for album of the year.

"Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad, he did," the source added, referencing a famous line from Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation.