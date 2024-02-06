Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn reportedly thinks it's "shady" she wrote "a diss album" about him.

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is reportedly not too comfortable with the other shoe being on the proverbial foot.
According to a source who spoke to The Daily Mail, Alwyn—who has worked with Swift on some of her previous songs and albums—thinks it's "shady" that her upcoming album is alleged to be "a diss album" about him and their relationship.
"Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her," the source recently told the publication.
"It's undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe's WhatsApp group chat," he added. "Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn't want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered."
After winning her 13th Grammy during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, Swift announced she would be releasing a new album titled The Tortured Poet’s Department on April 19.
The name of the album is eerily familiar to the alleged name of a group chat Alwyn was said to be part of—the “Tortured Man Club Group Chat.”
The insider said that while all of Swift's detailed hints certainly point to a probable diss album, "Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship."
'She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more," the source continued. "If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all."
Swift and Alwyn dating for six years before breaking up in early 2023 and while Swift was on her history-making "Eras Tour."
Alwyn previously worked with Swift on at least 10 of her previous songs, including "Exile" on her album Folklore which snagged him a 2021 Grammy Award for album of the year.
"Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad, he did," the source added, referencing a famous line from Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Gave the French Manicure an Extra-Sharp Twist
Talons, but make them fancy.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Why Isn’t King Charles Revealing His Specific Type of Cancer? His Former Communications Secretary Explains
While of course we’d all like to know, the reason makes sense.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Skirt Date Night Dressing Norms
Opposites attract in love and fashion.
By Melony Forcier