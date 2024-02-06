Travis Kelce Has Already Heard Some of Taylor Swift's New Album

Travis Kelce has already heard some of Taylor Swift's upcoming music, and I've never been more jealous of anybody in my life.

After Swift announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, during her acceptance speech at the Grammys on Sunday, her boyfriend was asked about her new music while speaking to reporters in Las Vegas. (Kelce is in Vegas ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, when his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the San Francisco 49ers.)

"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable," the Chiefs tight end confirmed to journalists. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

Pressed to reveal details—any details—about the opus, Kelce answered loyally, "I can't give you anything. I'll leave that up to her."

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UDFebruary 5, 2024 See more

The Tortured Poets Department, slated for release on April 19, will be Swift's 11th studio album—or her 15th if you count the four "Taylor's Version" records.

Juicily, fans also believe the album's title is a subtle dig at ex Joe Alwyn, after he previously admitted that he, Andrew Scott, and Paul Mescal had a WhatsApp group called "The Tortured Man Club."

Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal have a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called "The Tortured Man Club.""It hasn't had much use recently," Alwyn says."I feel like we're less tortured now," Mescal quips. https://t.co/CSai4ScQpz pic.twitter.com/veCp1ZdFsDDecember 15, 2022 See more

Swift and Alwyn's breakup came to light in April 2023, and she and Kelce began dating over the summer. Their romance has been a whirlwind, and Swifties have converted themselves by the boatload into "Tayvis" stans.

As evidenced by Kelce's comments about his girlfriend's music, both of them make a point to support each other with all their might in their respective endeavors. Now, that's love.