Lady Gaga Fuels Rumors She’s Making New Music With Her Latest Instagram Photos

Is Lady Gaga making new music? Fans seem to think so after the artist posted new photos to her Instagram account.



On Thursday, Feb. 8, Gaga posted a series of gorgeous black-and-white pictures of herself seemingly working on new music in a recording studio, much to the delight of her many fans.



The first photo post features an out-of-focus, close-up of Gaga holding her blond ponytail and showing off a peace sign tattoo. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji—not entirely suspect, but wait... there's more.



In the second post, Mother Monster can be seen leaning over a piano while wearing a chic white button-down blouse and a black vest. She captioned this photo with another emoji.



"SHE’S COMING Y’ALL," one fan wrote in the comments.



"Not saying mother for an entire minute challenge," another commented.

It was the third post, however, that really started to fuel rumors that Gaga is back in the studio working on some new music.



Gaga shared two black-and-white photos of her seemingly working on some tunes—one showed her crouched on her bed next to a keyboard, while the other showed her in what appears to be a studio working near a computer monitor.



To add to the speculation, Gaga captioned the post: "Tik tok tik tok."



"READY MOTHER," the one-and-only Kesha wrote in the comments along with a black heart emoji.



"The magic potions are getting ready," one fan wrote.



"GAGA IM DRIVING STOPPPPPP," another commented (hopefully after they pulled over because, you know, safety first).

In recent years, Gaga has appeared to be more focused on her acting career than music. She first stared in the 2018 film A Star is Born, then played a role in 2021's House of Gucci and is set to play the infamous Harley Quinn in the second Joker film.



That doesn't mean Gaga has left music behind, of course. In January, the star posted another photo on her Instagram page of her appearing to be in the studio recording new music.



In the photo, Gaga can be seen in front of a mic and wearing headphones, as well as glasses, oversized sweater and sans pants. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji and music notes.



To borrow the words of a fan who commented on the post: "Mother we are starving."