Jason Kelce Can't Stop Complimenting His Little Brother's Girlfriend, Taylor Swift

It looks like the entire Kelce clan loves Taylor Swift.



In an interview with local Cincinnati news station WCPO 9 that was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't help but gush over his little brother Jason Kelce's girlfriend.



“The attention's there because the audience wants to see it, I mean, if people didn't want to see it they wouldn't be showing it, I know that,” the elder Kelce brother said of the NFL continuing to show Swift enjoying the games as she cheers on her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend.

“She's a world star, she's the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world,” he added, before calling Swift “immensely talented" and an “unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."

"The NFL would be foolish not to show (Taylor Swift)."Jason Kelce was asked about the NFL's attention toward Taylor Swift (his brother's girlfriend) this season."(She is) an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."@WCPO pic.twitter.com/NBhRwuPiGvFebruary 3, 2024 See more

The Philadelphia Eagles center went on to say that he thinks the NFL "would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and ... be a role model for all the young girls out there."



Earlier in the week, Jason Kelce officially welcomed Swift to the Kansas City Chiefs team on the brothers' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.



“Shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom,” Jason Kelce said in the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday. “Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

“Shout out to Tay!” Travis Kelce, Swift's new beau, responded before adding: “Thanks for joining the team!”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Jason Kelce wasn't the only Kelce showering Swift with compliments this week and as the singer-songwriter prepares to attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4.



During a press conference, Travis Kelce shared what it means to him to have Swift and his family present at his games and as he prepares for Super Bowl LVIII.



"It's another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man," Travis Kelce responded. "I'm fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field—you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field."