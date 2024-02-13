Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Low-Key Launched a New Sussex.com Website

On Monday, Feb. 12, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quietly launched a new website, Sussex.com.The couple's former website, SussexRoyal.com, now redirects fans to their new and improved address.

"This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States," a pop-up message on the initial webpage reads.

"To learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavors, click here."

The new site's homepage features a photo of Meghan and Prince Harry attending the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony, and offers visitors the latest news on the couple, their individual biographies, and information about the pair's Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions hub.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Meghan's coat of arms, which is located at the bottom of the homepage and incorporates Prince Harry's crest, reads: "The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

One year after Meghan and Prince Harry married in 2018, they launched their own Instagram page—separate from the @KensingtonRoyal accounts that gave updates on Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.



As People reported at the time, the separate Instagram account was part of a coordinated plan to "establish a separate office from William and Kate."



In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal roles, so the original @SussexRoyal Instagram account went dormant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest update on the website's news tab is about Prince Harry presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"In paying tribute to those who commit themselves to a life of service, Prince Harry presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle Cameron Heyward," the page reads in part.

"Prince Harry has long advocated for the power of sport for healing and building community," it concluded. "He was honored to present this award and highlight the importance of giving back."