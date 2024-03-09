Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Sweet Way She Maintains Her Mental Health

Hollywood's latest "It Girl" is revealing how she manages to maintain her mental health as she navigates life under the spotlight.



In an exclusive interview with People, the actresses opened up about her beloved four-legged friend and how she helps the star "unplug."



"My dog, Tank, really is so important in my own self-care process," Sweeney told the publication and while discussing her partnership with Bai, a beverage company. "Whether it is just playing with her, taking her to the dog park or taking her on a walk, it just lets me take a moment and unplug from everything else."



The White Lotus actress said that in addition to walks with her pup, she is "usually" reading—another way she unplugs and maintains her mental wellbeing.

"I love to read," she continued.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first time the Euphoria star has openly discussed her mental health. In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star revealed she had recently starting experiencing panic attacks.



“I was losing my s***," she told the publication at the time, before adding that she couldn't "get my mind to shut up" and she was often unable to sleep.



As Teen Vogue reported at the time, Sweeney blamed at last some of her mental health issues on her "schedule," noting that at the time she was starring in both Euphoria and The White Lotus, and in addition to simultaneously preparing for her role in the recently released Sony film Madame Webb and as she was making multiple red carpet appearances.

Sydney Sweeney during the "Bowen's Straight" sketch on 'Saturday Night Live.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a more recent 2023 interview with Women's Health, the actress also publicly discussed her battle with social anxiety.



“Whenever it feels like the world’s so loud, and there’s so much going on, and I’m trying to balance it all—sometimes, it can feel overwhelming,” she told the publication at the time.



In those moments, Sweeney continued, she finds solace in the opportunities she has to spend time with her pup, especially if that time is spent outdoors.