Taylor Swift Almost Had a Disastrous Fall During Her Latest Show in Tokyo

Taylor Swift nearly fell during her latest "Eras Tour" performance in Tokyo, Japan.



"I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn't and that's the lesson," Swift is seen telling the Tokyo crowd in a now-viral video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"My life flashed before my eyes, yeah no I'm good... it's all good, everything's fine, everything's great!" she continued, at one point stopping to sigh and catch her breath. "I'm just so happy I didn't fall off the Folklore cabin you know what I mean? What a great night In Tokyo!"



Forever a professional, Swift laughed the near-disastrous fall off, telling her fans: "It was really, just... anyway, so Folklore!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a separate show in Tokyo, Swift nearly missed her mark during her performance of "Vigilante S***" before also managing to recover quickly.



During a choreographed dance in which Swift is meant to sit down forcefully on a chair and in-step with her dancers, Swift nearly missed the seat entirely and fell to the ground. Thankfully, she adjusted herself quickly enough to catch the very edge of the seat and avoid an obvious blunder.



The mishap was once again caught on video and shared on X, which left many dedicated Swifties coming to her defense with some inspiring comments and words of affirmation.



"And played it off like a queen," one fan commented.



"I would’ve been on the ground, my legs are not that strong," another said.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's uncommon to see Swift falter on stage not once but twice, it's safe to assume Swift isn't letting it get her down, especially after Variety reported that Disney+ paid more than $75 million for the right to stream Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film.



According to Puck News, Disney outbid Netflix and Universal Pictures for the streaming rights.



Yeah, something tells me Swift is just fine and not letting a trip there or an almost-fall there slow her down.