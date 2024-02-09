Taylor Swift Almost Had a Disastrous Fall During Her Latest Show in Tokyo

Taylor Swift nearly fell during her latest "Eras Tour" performance in Tokyo, Japan.
"I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn't and that's the lesson," Swift is seen telling the Tokyo crowd in a now-viral video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"My life flashed before my eyes, yeah no I'm good... it's all good, everything's fine, everything's great!" she continued, at one point stopping to sigh and catch her breath. "I'm just so happy I didn't fall off the Folklore cabin you know what I mean? What a great night In Tokyo!"
Forever a professional, Swift laughed the near-disastrous fall off, telling her fans: "It was really, just... anyway, so Folklore!"
In a separate show in Tokyo, Swift nearly missed her mark during her performance of "Vigilante S***" before also managing to recover quickly.
During a choreographed dance in which Swift is meant to sit down forcefully on a chair and in-step with her dancers, Swift nearly missed the seat entirely and fell to the ground. Thankfully, she adjusted herself quickly enough to catch the very edge of the seat and avoid an obvious blunder.
The mishap was once again caught on video and shared on X, which left many dedicated Swifties coming to her defense with some inspiring comments and words of affirmation.
"And played it off like a queen," one fan commented.
"I would’ve been on the ground, my legs are not that strong," another said.
While it's uncommon to see Swift falter on stage not once but twice, it's safe to assume Swift isn't letting it get her down, especially after Variety reported that Disney+ paid more than $75 million for the right to stream Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film.
According to Puck News, Disney outbid Netflix and Universal Pictures for the streaming rights.
Yeah, something tells me Swift is just fine and not letting a trip there or an almost-fall there slow her down.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
A New Era of Miu Miu Beauty Is Upon Us
The runway favorite is coming for fragrance next.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Jennifer Garner Says Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit ‘13 Going on 30’
"Bro, this is not for me."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams Have a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Mini-Reunion In The Name of Chanel
The former costars coordinated in black for the occasion.
By Rachel Burchfield