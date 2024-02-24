Travis Kelce's BFF Ross Travis posts behind-the-scenes photos of trip to Australia to see Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's bestie, Ross Travis, is showing fans what it's like to be part of Kelce's entourage and attend one of Taylor Swift's overseas "Eras Tour" shows.



On Friday, the tight end and NFL free agent posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram account of his recent trip to Australia alongside Kelce and in support of the three-time Super Bowl champ's girlfriend, Swift.



The first black-and-white photo shows Travis petting a rhinoceros. Kelce, Swift and clearly a few of their famous friends attended a private, after-hours tour of the Sydney Zoo, according to video footage obtained by Australia’s Channel 9 News ,

The professional football player also shared a video of himself throwing up Swift's iconic heart symbol and wearing a large number of her friendship bracelets.

"Didn’t get to wrestle a Kangaroo, but made 80,000 new friends DOWN UNDER," Travis captioned the post.

A post shared by Rosé🥀 A photo posted by bosstravis43 on

Travis also posted pictures of a lion, more friendship bracelets, a video of a kangaroo enjoying some treats, an adorable koala bear and video of Kelce at one of Swift's shows, confidently walking to the VIP tent as he smiles and waves at the crowd.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kelce would travel overseas to join Swift on tour following his Super Bowl 58 win.



"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source with knowledge of the couple's plans told Us Weekly at the time. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Kelce touched down in Australia to attend one of Swift's shows, video surfaced of Swift pointing to her boyfriend while singing "that's my man" from her hit song "Willow."



Video also surfaced of Swift once again changing the lyrics of her song "Karma" to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

While speaking to media ahead of Super Bowl LXIII, Kelce said he believes his relationship with the pop star has become a cultural moment because "of the values we stand for and just who we are as people."

"We love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us,” Kelce said at the time. "On top of that, I feel like we both just have a love for life.”