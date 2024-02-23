Taylor Swift Points at Travis Kelce While Singing “That’s My Man” on Stage in Australia

Arguably the most romantic love story of the decade continues as Taylor Swift wraps up the Australia leg of her ongoing "Eras Tour."



While performing on stage in Sydney, Australia, the pop star pointed to her new beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while singing "Willow." The moment was captured on video and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Taylor swift performing in the eras tour with Travis Kelce in the audience," one X user posted, along with a video of Swift pointing to Kelce while singing the lyrics "that's my man."



Kelce—who is weeks off his overtime Super Bowl 58 win—joined his girlfriend in Australia as she continues her history-making "Eras Tour." The three-time Super Bowl champ landed in Sydney earlier in the week to support Swift, Page Six reported.

The couple enjoyed a private, after-hours tour of the Sydney Zoo, according to video footage obtained by Australia’s Channel 9 News, which included a visit with the country's iconic koalas.

Earlier this year, a source close to the couple told US Weekly that the future hall of famer had planned on following Swift overseas while she's on tour.

"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the source told the publication at the time. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

On Friday, Rita Ora shared photos from Swift's Australia tour stop, including a photo of the "For You" singer posing next to Kelce, who was dawning a wrist-full of Swift's iconic "friendship bracelets."

"It’s fair to say Sydney 🇦🇺 always delivers," Ora captioned the post. "Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers! thank you for having us!"



Video of Swift embracing and kissing Kelce after her show was also shared on X, to the delight of Swifties the world over.

Rita Ora poses with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Australia. (Image credit: Instagram: @ritaora)

It was, of course, a Swift-inspired friendship bracelet that started the love affair between Kelce and the pop star.



While speaking to the media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce admitted that he didn't think his attempt to get Swift's attention—making one of her concert staple friendship bracelets with his number on it—would actually work.

"Never thought it would have landed," he said at the time. "I didn't even think it would have landed or I would have gotten a response from her ... We're here and we're all happy, I know that."

Kelce discussing his attempt to give Swift his number on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce eventually did get the pop star's attention.