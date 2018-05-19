Prince Harry Followed Tradition with Meghan Markle's Wedding Ring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hours away from tying the knot in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the wedding—while far from regular—will feature your standard ring exchange. Which brings us to Meghan's wedding band—a simple, Welsh gold ring, crafted from a piece of gold gifted by the Queen, herself. According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, Cleave and Company have made both rings.

Harry opted for a Welsh gold band (keeping with tradition) for the band he'll give Meghan, but we'll later see if he tweaked it with any special touches. Harry will also wear a ring, which is not required of him. His brother, Prince William does not wear a ring. English reports Harry's ring is a platinum band with a textured finish.

Like Kate Middleton's wedding ring, Meghan's band is made out of Welsh gold which belongs to the royal family. Per a royal spokesman who spoke about the subject before Kate and William's wedding, the gold has "been in the family's possession for some years and has been in the care of the royal jewelers. There are no further details on which mine the gold was mined from."

Meghan's engagement ring is also gold, which Prince Harry says is her preferred metal. "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Markle's] favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," he said during the couple's first sit-down interview.

