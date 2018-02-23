Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Today's Top Stories
1
Amy Poehler Slams the NRA's Leslie Knope Tweet
2
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline
3
Everytown Just Got More Followers Than the NRA
4
Thin? Fat? Who Cares? Wear the Yoga Leggings
Moschino aw18 hair
5
Models Channeled Jackie Kennedy at Moschino​

Jennifer Lawrence Is a Proud Middle-School Dropout

Sure worked out for her, though, didn't it?

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is an objectively successful human. The 27-year-old actress won her first Academy Award when she was just 22 and she's also been nominated three other times. It turns out that she didn't have a traditional path to success, though. In a new interview with 60 Minutes, Lawrence revealed that she dropped out of school when she was just 14.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated," she explains in the interview.

When asked if she regrets the decision, she says no, she doesn't. At the time, she didn't want any distractions—not even friends—from pursuing her career.

"No. I really don't. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do, and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career. I mean, from the age of 14."

Lawrence says she never felt like she fit in at school and that she struggled with academics. When she found acting and felt, for the first time, like she had a real aptitude for something, she wanted to put everything into pursuing it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I struggled through school. I never felt very smart," she says. "And when I'm reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was the whole part of my brain that I didn't even know existed—something that I could be confident in and I didn't want to let it go."

Of course, it took some major convincing to get her parents on board with the decision.

"It was just an overwhelming feeling of 'I get this. This is what I was meant to do,'" she says. "And to get people to try to understand that, when you're 14-years-old wanting to drop out of school and do this, and your parents are just like ‘You're out of your mind.'"

Thankfully, the whole acting thing worked out for her.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Emily Ratajkowski Just Announced She's Married
30 Cringe-Worthy Oscar Moments
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Josh Duhamel on Fergie's National Anthem
Meet Sam Heughan's Girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy
Lamar Odom on Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy
Lifetime Has Found Its Will and Kate
Kim Kardashian's Pink Tulle Dress Is Everything
Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Freeze Her Eggs
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Did Not Cheat
The Crown's Claire Foy Splits with Her Husband