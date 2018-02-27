Cynthia Nixon Made It *Very* Clear She's Team Sarah Jessica Parker in the Kim Cattrall Feud

In case you somehow missed it (unlikely unless you don't have an internet connection), Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall are in a very weird and tense public feud. And now Cynthia Nixon has low-key weighed in.

But first, some context: While this particular feud goes back years, its most recent chapter started when Cattrall told Piers Morgan that Sarah Jessica Parker "could have been nicer" during their time on Sex and the City. The situation escalated when SJP reached out to her co-star following the death of her brother, and Cattrall responded, "You are not my family. You are not my friend."

So yeah, things aren't great. And while the rest of the Sex and the City stars have mostly stayed out of it, Nixon made it pretty clear where her loyalties lie thanks to this Instagram post:

No, it's not a clear statement, but it seems like a pretty clear message. 👀.