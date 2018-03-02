Today's Top Stories
Don't Panic, But You Could Get Invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

If your hopes and dreams involve physically attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding instead of sitting on the couch at home dressed in a questionable hat, watching it go down on TV, then GOOD NEWS: They're inviting you. Maybe.

The couple have decided to extend invitations to to 2,640 "members of the public" in order to allow their fans to celebrate in the big day. "But wait!" you ask. "How does their chapel hold 2,640 people?" It does not. These special guests will only be invited on the grounds to watch Meghan and Harry's arrival and departure—but still!

When it comes to who's actually invited, the royal pair are welcoming "1,200 people, from all corners of the UK [to] be selected by Lord Lieutenants," as well as "200 people from charities and organizations close to Prince Harry and Ms. Markle," and finally "610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Household and The Crown Estate."

Okay so here is your plan: Move to England if you're not there already, befriend a Lord Lieutenant, and buy a massive fascinator.

Related Story
New Documents Reveal Queen Assassination Attempt
