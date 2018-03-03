Today's Top Stories
1
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
2
Hollywood Men Launch #AskMoreofHim Campagin
3
Parkland Students React to CMU Shooting
4
Scientists Find the Cure for Terrible Selfies
5
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Rose Leslie Forbids Kit Harington from Spoiling 'Game of Thrones' for Her

He's literally not even allowed to look at her when he gets a new script.

Getty Images

As a general rule, Game of Thrones fans fall into one of two camps: The people who are desperate for any morsel of information about Season 8 and the ones who avoid spoilers like they're the actual plague.

Rose Leslie is the second kind.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The actress, who played fiery wildling Ygritte on the show for three seasons, is engaged to her former costar/onscreen love interest Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow)—in case you somehow hadn't heard. With that kind of access, Rose could learn all of Thrones' most spoilery secrets, but she's not interested, thankyouverymuch.

In fact, she has forbidden Kit from revealing any spoilers about Season 8 and she's set some pretty intense rules to stop him from accidentally giving anything away.

"I for sure ask Kit not to show me his excitement after he has read an episode, simply because I don’t want to read anything in his eyes," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I know the anticipation is killing a lot of people, and my God the build-up is fantastic. I can’t wait until next year. So when he’s at the other end of the room and reading the episode, it’s like, no…we are not going to have eye contact for a long time. Go make a cup of tea. Calm down."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Proof that literally no one wants to hear all the details about their S.O.'s job. Sadly, Rose will have to stay on spoiler patrol for a while longer—Game of Thrones Season 8 isn't set to finish filming until this summer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Celebs Who Have Spoken Out About Gun Control
The Kardashians Are on a Family Trip to Japan
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What Is ​Beyoncé's Vegan Diet?
Maya Thurman-Hawke joins the cast of Stranger Things 3 'Stranger Things 3' to Star Uma Thurman's Daughter
We Can Finally See Stormi Webster's Face
Critics are claiming that Kylie Jenner can't change diapers with her long fingernails Kylie Jenner's Long Fingernails Cause Controversy
Travis Scott might be the best boyfriend ever, posted on Snapchat when helping with Kylie Cosmetics swatches Travis Scott Models Kylie Cosmetics Swatches
Veronica Lodge Does Her Own "Karma's a Bitch" Meme
Best PDA Moments from the Oscars
Carrie Underwood Shows Face in New Music Video