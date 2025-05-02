Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber are two people I would never expect to accidentally coordinate. Kravitz and Rihanna? Sure. Bieber and Kendall Jenner? Without a doubt. But Kravitz and Bieber? Definitely not. Each of their respective aesthetics is so different, the changes of a cross-over seem slim to none. Yet 24 hours ago, the two stepped out in the same city, on the same day, wearing the same outfit.

Both style stars touched down in New York City this week, seemingly for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala. Bieber quickly fled to Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but she still churned out several 'fits beforehand—including a vintage Gucci dress previously worn by Anna Wintour and a sporty capri pant/windbreaker look from Miu Miu.

At the same time, fashion's resident cool-girl was stepping out in a capri-forward outfit of her own. Kravitz wore a stretchy, charcoal pair (in contrast to Bieber's navy cropped slacks), styled with the utmost casualty. She paired them with a coordinating Heather gray T-shirt, before pivoting to all-black accessories.

Zoë Kravitz wore cropped leggings and a windbreaker in NYC on May 1—a near-carbon copy of Hailey Bieber's Miu Miu look from the exact same day. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Noir additions included: leather flats, a bucket hat, and a cropped windbreaker of her own. Kravtiz, likewise, completed her Thursday look with a pair of '90s-inspired oval sunglasses—same as Hailey Bieber.

The look was essentially same 'fit, different font. Bieber's was polished and designer-focussed, while Kravitz exemplified her trademark grungy-chic style. It was truly the fashion cross-over I never knew I needed.

