Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Wear the Same Capri Pants Outfit in Different Fonts on the Same Day

The fashion cross-over I didn't know I needed.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing a black saint laurent dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber are two people I would never expect to accidentally coordinate. Kravitz and Rihanna? Sure. Bieber and Kendall Jenner? Without a doubt. But Kravitz and Bieber? Definitely not. Each of their respective aesthetics is so different, the changes of a cross-over seem slim to none. Yet 24 hours ago, the two stepped out in the same city, on the same day, wearing the same outfit.

Both style stars touched down in New York City this week, seemingly for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala. Bieber quickly fled to Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but she still churned out several 'fits beforehand—including a vintage Gucci dress previously worn by Anna Wintour and a sporty capri pant/windbreaker look from Miu Miu.

At the same time, fashion's resident cool-girl was stepping out in a capri-forward outfit of her own. Kravitz wore a stretchy, charcoal pair (in contrast to Bieber's navy cropped slacks), styled with the utmost casualty. She paired them with a coordinating Heather gray T-shirt, before pivoting to all-black accessories.

Zoe Kravitz is spotted out for a stroll in New York City. The American actress wore a black bucket hat, matching jacket, grey shirt, black leggings, and matching flats. 5/01/2025

Zoë Kravitz wore cropped leggings and a windbreaker in NYC on May 1—a near-carbon copy of Hailey Bieber's Miu Miu look from the exact same day.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Noir additions included: leather flats, a bucket hat, and a cropped windbreaker of her own. Kravtiz, likewise, completed her Thursday look with a pair of '90s-inspired oval sunglasses—same as Hailey Bieber.

The look was essentially same 'fit, different font. Bieber's was polished and designer-focussed, while Kravitz exemplified her trademark grungy-chic style. It was truly the fashion cross-over I never knew I needed.

Shop Zoë Kravtiz's Casual Capri Pants Look

Athleta, Rise Jacket
Athleta
Rise Jacket

naturalizer, 27 Edit Carla Ballet Flat
Naturalizer
27 Edit Carla Ballet Flat

Golden, Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise Capri
Golden
Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise Capri

Compact Monogram Logo Bucket Hat
Calvin Klein
Compact Monogram Logo Bucket Hat

Swan Tee
Free People
Swan Tee

Ray-BanRB4441D Bio-Based sunglass hut
Ray-Ban
Oval Bio-Based Sunglasses

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸