Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Reportedly Taking a Break After a Huge Fight

But they're not broken up, so don't get it twisted.

Much like Ross and Rachel before them, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are taking a break from their relationship while they work some things out.

The pair are reportedly giving each other a little space, with a source telling E!, "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed."

Selena and Justin in the early days of their relationship, circa 2012.
E!'s source claims the couple will "absolutely" get back together, but needed time away from one another. (Though it should be noted that Selena recently wished Justin happy birthday on Instagram.)

March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

"They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven't been seeing eye to eye on things," a source tells E!, adding that Selena has been trying to "mend" her relationship with her mom Mandy Teefey.

For her part, Teefy is reportedly not thrilled about Justin and Selena's reunion.

