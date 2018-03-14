These Photos of Kendall and Kylie Having a Day Off Together Are Too Much

Over the weekend, lots of super cute photos of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters appeared on social media as they all attended Khloé Kardashian's baby shower. And it seems as though Kendall and Kylie Jenner are continuing the party into the week, by having a "day off" together.

As you'd probably expect, what the Jenner sisters get up to on a day off is a little different to what you might have planned. Firstly, they like to lounge around on top of their cars, wearing matching outfits, and showing a lot of skin:

day off A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

Next, they like to nap, and yes, I relate to this part of their day hard, and I'm sure you do too:

Kendall & Kylie (Posted 3/13/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 13, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

And if you're as close to your sister as Kendall and Kylie seem to be, then you've probably stroked your sister's hair when she didn't want you to. Basically, Kylie has the "annoying your sister any way possible" skill down:

Sister day (3/13/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

Kylie also took the opportunity on her day off with Kendall to get a manicure:

Hardest Decision (Posted 3/13/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:02am PDT

And BFF Jordyn Woods seemed to snuggle up on the couch with dishes filled with grilled vegetables:

Jordy (Posted 3/13/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:12am PDT

Kendall and Kylie's "day off" follows their matching Instagram posts over the weekend, which they each captioned in their own hilarious ways:

need a cough drop? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

While Kylie asked, "Need a cough drop?" Kendall went with the slightly sarcastic, "love you, mean it."

love you, mean it A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:36pm PST

But the best Instagram, possibly of all time, has to be Kendall's throwback photo of herself wearing a pair of shades right out of The Matrix, along with the caption, "watch out."