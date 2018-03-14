Ben Affleck Wants Jennifer Garner Back but She Is Not Having It

Despite being in a new relationship, according to a new report in Us Weekly, Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Garner back, but she's over it.

According to Us Weekly, a "pal" close to the couple said that Garner "put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and wanted so desperately to turn things around for the children’s sake as well as theirs. She forgave him for so much, and still he couldn’t change." Basically, she's ready to move on, but Batman himself would entertain giving their relationship another go.

Since the couple filed for divorce, Affleck has apparently been trying to change Garner's mind, and he's even "begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest," according to Us Weekly's source. She's 100% done.

Us Weekly also points out that late in 2017, Affleck checked into rehab, and Garner was by his side once again. At the time, a source revealed, Jennifer was there every day, visiting. They did family counseling to work on their relationship." But apparently it wasn't enough.

Allegedly, "they both wanted it to work," and Garner's support throughout Affleck's treatment seemed to signal that a reunion could be on the horizon. Despite the fact that a source also reveals that Affleck is smitten with Lindsay Shookus, who he's been dating for over a year: "He loves and adores her. This is a relationship he takes seriously."

Alas, it looks as though Garner and Affleck are never ever getting back together. Like, ever.