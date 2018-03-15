Ellen DeGeneres Pretending to be Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Is the Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

Kim Kardashian's surrogate has finally been revealed! Today, Ellen DeGeneres got fans excited when she teased that she knew Kim's surrogate's identity.

"Have you been keeping up with the Kardashians? If you didn't see the episode where Kim introduces the surrogate to the family, I'm going to show you some of it right now," she told her audience.

Then, the video cuts to real footage of the Season 14 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, where Kim brings her surrogate to meet the family. Enter: a very pregnant Ellen, who obviously isn't actually Kim's surrogate.

Thanks to some editing, Ellen placed herself in the episode wearing a wig and baby bump. "Hey, girlfriends! Nice to meet y'all," she said, getting blank stares in return from Kris, Kendall, and Khloé. They offer her food, but Ellen's brought her own snack—Olive Garden breadsticks.

She then precedes to ask for a drink—maybe a Pabst Blue Ribbon or a Michelob Ultra? Forgetting she can't drink while pregnant, she jokes, "Shoot. I just remembered I'm not allowed alcohol—do you have wine?"

I don't want to spoil it all for you, so view the full spoof below, and just know, this will be the best thing you watch all day.