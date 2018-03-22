In the most nostalgic photos you'll see all day, Chad Michael Murray returns to One Tree Hill for a trip down memory lane. And even though Murray left the show in 2009, at the end of Season 6, fans will agree that Lucas Scott, and the love of his life, Peyton Sawyer, were pretty much the heart of the show.

In the Instagram snaps, Murray revisits two the most iconic locations on the series—the stoop of his family home, and the bridge his character walks along in the show's opening credits.

With his hood pulled down over his face, just how his Lucas wears it, Murray writes:

I returned to the place it all started. Feels like yesterday... Ok, maybe not. It feels like 15 years ago I walked this bridge for the 1st time. 😏 I’m so humbled and grateful that so so so many of you went on the adventure along with us- and still do today. Much love to you friends!

In another post, Murray sits on the steps outside of his One Tree Hill home, and warns fans not to graffiti the house. He says:

"I spent many days on this porch pondering life’s great enigmas... Once a Scott, always a Scott. #OTH @eyecon3000 Side note—Friends, PLEASE refrain from writing on this kind persons home. They are wonderful people & let’s show them the respect we have for OTH by always respecting the property. #OnceAScottAlwaysAScott ."

In November 2016, Murray stoked rumors of a One Tree Hill reunion when he shared a photo with fellow cast mates, James Lafferty (who played Nathan Scott), and Stephen Colletti (who played Chase):