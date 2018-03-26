Watch: Cole Sprouse Responds to Fan Who Wants to Know If He's Dating Lili Reinhart

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are rumored to be dating, and yes, we've been gathering evidence that Bughead exists IRL—even when they continually deny (or, rather, hide) it. So, of course Sprouse had the same ol' answer for a fan who questioned the couple yesterday at PaleyFest in L.A.

The brave fan stood up and asked Sprouse the three words he dreads: "Are you dating?"

This is what happens when a fan asks if #Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating IRL. We’ve heard this (answer) before... pic.twitter.com/Q67EHKNwJ4 — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) March 25, 2018

Pulling the mic on his jacket close to his mouth, he answered in a deep voice, "No comment." The crowd erupts with excitement, mainly because Sprouse flashes a nervous, toothy smile, which was all the evidence we needed. Also, "no comment" always means yes. Meanwhile, Reinhart stayed quiet.

In September, Sprouse addressed the idea of him and Reinhart as a couple: "Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together," Sprouse said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"People have wanted Lili and Camila [Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real."

He continued, "Truthfully, it's very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way...because it means that we're resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true."

There's no denying a strong connection, which Sprouse and Reinhart obviously have on the show and in real life. We're shipping Bughead, as we're sure you are too.