Kate Middleton Has Reportedly Been Giving Meghan Markle Fashion Advice

Meghan Markle has been required to go through a lot of prep to become a royal.

In addition to learning royal protocol, Meghan has reportedly had to learn self-defense and hostage training (she was apparently even kidnapped as part of her training).



According to the Independent, Meghan's American accent is also under scrutiny and that she's working on softening it as well as teaching her to use British slang. "Meghan's American twang will be softened and toned down," a source told the paper. "But more essential is her switching to British terminology—she simply cannot be 'taking out the trash' and 'wearing pants.'"



The Independent also reports that Meghan is getting help in the fashion department from none other than her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

"[Kate Middleton] has also been advising Meghan about royal fashion, what protocol is expected and how she may have to adapt in the future," a source told the paper. "She has provided Meghan with names of some of the favorite U.K. go-to designers on everything from dresses, coats, and the all-important British hat."



Since no one does royal fashion like Kate Middleton, she's the perfect mentor for the job. Other sources have reported that Kate will also help Meghan find ways to pay homage to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, in her fashion choices.

"Like Kate, expect Meghan to make the occasional nod to her husband’s fashion icon mother," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Both Kate and Meghan will no doubt honor Princess Diana with designs that reflect her likes and style."

