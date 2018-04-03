Today's Top Stories
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Separating After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

Channing and Jenna Tatum Announce Split
Getty Images

Sad, sad news: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have announced that they've decided to separate after nearly nine years together. The couple released a joint statement to People:

Hey world!

So…We have something we would like to share.

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.

They also shared the statement on their Instagrams:

Channing and Jenna met nearly nine years ago on the set of Step Up in 2006, they began dating shortly after and married in 2009.Jenna recently shared the audition tape:

"The origin of step up," she wrote on YouTube. "First audition, here you go! Please enjoy the old school dancing, non stop giggling and prom poses Channing and I gave. This is the beginning of so many amazing things for me in my life and wanted to share!"

In 2006.
Getty Images
The couple have a 4-year-old daughter, Everly. Both parents often post cute Instas about her:

And sweet posts about each other:

I took this just days after jenna and I (mostly jenna) brought our little girl into the world. I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favorites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. Saw this quote today --" The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. Theodore Hesburgh" there are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list. Love you cake!

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

They always enjoyed a good laugh. Never forget this moment from their epic Lip Sync Battle:

