Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Will *Not* Get Back Together

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shippers need to take a seat for this one: The beloved couple, who announced their split earlier this week on Instagram, do not appear to be bound for romantic reconciliation.

While hopeful fans clung to unclear language in the split announcement like comments about love being "a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," sources close to the couple say they are not getting back together.

"It’s not anything rushed. They will not get back together, but they will continue to be the best parents to Everly. The fact that they get along is everything," a source told People, assuring the publication that Channing and Jenna had put a lot of thought into their decision to separate before announcing it to the world.



"The focus is their daughter,” the source continued. "Like other couples, they have had arguments and disagreements, but they were always very conscious about giving their daughter lots love and a great life."



The couple, who married in 2009, welcomed their daughter, Everly in 2014 and are committed to amicably coparenting her going forward.

A second source told People that Channing and Jenna's decision to separate was actually made harder by the fact that neither of them made any mistakes that led to the split. Rather, they just fell out of love and realized their relationship had become platonic.

"They honestly do still love each other and that’s not just for show. That love turned more into a friendship rather than the passion they felt when they first met and fell in love," the second source said. "That almost made it harder for them to decide to separate because there weren’t any huge issues, and there’s not one person to point a finger at as the one who screwed up."

