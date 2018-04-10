Today's Top Stories
1
FDA Restricts Essure Birth Control Implant
2
George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst
3
The Obamas Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding
4
Duckworth Is First Sitting Senator to Give Birth
5
​Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth Are BFFs

Amy Schumer's Honeymoon Was Filled With Pasta and Wine

And she has some strong feelings about carbs.

Getty Images

Amy Schumer revealed that she'd secretly wed chef Chris Fischer in a surprise wedding back in February, and now she's finally giving us all of the details about their honeymoon.

Related Story
Amy Schumer's Very Dirty Wedding Vows
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On last night's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (via E!), Schumer explained that her honeymoon with Fischer involved ten days of traveling.

As she told Colbert:

"He's a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So, I followed him there. Then, he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine. So, I've just been kind of following him around getting drunk."

Basically, Schumer's honeymoon sounds all kinds of blissful, especially if you enjoy pasta and wine, which is everyone, right?

Colbert joked that not everyone eats carbs, to which Schumer recoiled in mock-horror and shock.

As for married life, it sounds as though it totally suits the Trainwreck star, who knew that Fischer was special because she wanted to "partner up with this guy," something that she says hadn't happened before. Schumer also said that she's letting Fischer see all of her flaws, "but that's so cool, because they can't leave."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

News of Schumer's secret wedding broke in US Weekly back in February 2018, with the publication revealing that the couple married in a private wedding in Malibu on February 13. Celebs including Jennifer Lawrence attended the secret nuptials, and Schumer subsequently released her wedding photos on Instagram.

And it's adorable to finally hear about Schumer and Fischer's carb-and-wine fueled honeymoon.

Related Story
Trailer for Amy Schumer's 'I Feel Pretty' Movie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Halsey Claps Back at Her Armpit Hair Troll
The Most Inappropriate Celebrity Interviews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Seth Meyers' Wife Gave Birth in Apartment Lobby
The Obamas Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding
People in UK Receive Invites to Royal Wedding
George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst
George and Charlotte's Naughty Christmas Habits
​Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth Are BFFs
Chloë Moret​z Hints Brooklyn Beckham Cheated
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Battle