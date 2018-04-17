Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
New Study Says You Share Brain Waves with Your BFF
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

Tina Knowles-Lawson Wasn't Sure Coachella Was Ready for Beyoncé's Historic Performance

Getty Images

Beyoncé made history at Coachella last weekend. The singer took the stage for a two-hour show that was nothing short of awe-inspiring, performing 26 songs spanning her entire career and bringing out husband Jay-Z, sister Solange, and her former Destiny's Child bandmates as special guests.

Bey's Coachella performance also honored black culture and Historically Black Colleges and Universities—something that her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, admits she was nervous about.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In an Instagram post honoring her daughter's infinitely praise-worthy performance, Tina shared a quote from Alisa Adamson Profit which summed up beautifully just how important and groundbreaking Beyoncé's Coachella set was. She then shared the worries she had about the performance when her daughter conceived of it—and Bey's amazing response.

Saw this written above photo and commentary by: Alisa Adamson Profit and thought i would share it with you https://apple.news/AmQP7CFzMQOS7gDDGvfigMw ❤️❤️I told Beyonce that i was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get. Her brave response to me made me feel a-bit selfish and ashamed. She said i have worked very hard to get to the point where i have a true voice and At this point in my life and my career i have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular “ She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to “ LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing HIstorically Black Colleges and Universities . I stand corrected ❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

"I told Beyoncé that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get," Tina wrote. "Her brave response to me made me feel a bit selfish and ashamed."

Are you sitting down? Because you should be for Bey's powerful response.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"She said, 'I have worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and at this point in my life and my career I have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular,'" Tina continued. "She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to 'LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING' and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing Historically Black Colleges and Universities. I stand corrected."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Why Khloé Kardashian Gave True Tristan's Last Name
Kylie Jenner Mom-Shamed for Going to Coachella
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Just Had a Reunion
Best Looks from the 'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere
Beyoncé Gives $100,000 in Scholarships for HBCU
Bella Hadid Denies Kissing The Weeknd This Weekend
Good American Good Mama Khloe Kardashain Best Reactions to Khloé Kardashian's Baby Name
Rihanna Looks Unrecognizable at Coachella
Here's What Khloé Kardashian's Baby's Name Means
Khloé Kardashian Has Named Her Baby Girl