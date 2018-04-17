Evan Rachel Wood Will Be Paid the Same as Her Male Co-stars for 'Westworld' Season 3

HBO is making good on its promise to fix the pay disparities on its many popular series. For Westworld, that means bringing star Evan Rachel Wood's salary up to par with the show's male leads, Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris.

"I think I’m just now to the point where I’m getting paid the same as my male co-stars," she explained during a recent interview with the Wrap. While the news is great (not just for Wood, but for women everywhere as Hollywood takes the lead in setting an example of pay parity), Wood said that, while she always fights for equal pay, she felt that in Westworld's first season at least, she understood being paid less than her very seasoned male co-stars.

By season three, when the pay changes will take effect, however, Wood thinks that the work being done on set is equal and believes that should be reflected in her pay.

"I was just told that, you know, 'Hey, you’re getting equal pay.' And I almost got emotional. I was like, 'I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts … never, never.' I’m always fighting for that. Westworld, it’s like, I get it a little more. It’s like, 'Well, you’re Anthony Hopkins or Ed Harris.' But I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work."



Wood also praised HBO for its recent push to rectify pay disparities.

"There is a lot of trying to make things equal and trying to make things fair," she explained. "This is the first time that somebody made a point of being like, ‘Hey you’re getting this. And you deserve it.’ And that was nice."