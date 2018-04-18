Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Is Making Royal History at the Commonwealth Youth Forum

Getty Images

Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are meeting with delegates for the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.

Getty Images
Earlier this week, the royal family announced that Harry was the ambassador for the organization, part of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, for which Harry is also serving as president.

During a speech Monday, Harry announced that his fiancée, Meghan Markle, would be involved with the Youth Forum as well, although he didn't specify when or how.

"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in," he said at the time.

Well, Meghan's involvement has started already. Together, the couple are meeting with delegates of the Forum for updates about the connections attendees have made and the challenges being discussed at the summit.

The fact that Meghan is joining Harry in his work for the Youth Forum more than a month before their wedding is huge—and completely unprecedented. As People notes, a royal fiancées are typically not invited to attend official engagements, especially those as officially and closely tied to the royal family's work as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week. It's clear that the royal family has a lot of faith in Meghan and they're making a point of showing it.

Getty Images

Meghan was the picture of royal sophistication at the event, in a sleeveless black and white striped dress Altuzarra and a black blazer by Camilla and Marc.

