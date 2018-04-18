Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Back in London, Preparing for the Birth of Her Third Child

Kate Middleton is reportedly back in London and preparing to give birth to her third child, after splitting her time between her parents' home in Bucklebury and Sandringham for the last few weeks.

With royal baby No. 3 due any day now, St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington has set up barriers outside the Lindo Wing, where Kate will give birth, Hello magazine reports.

Fans are already camping out outside the hospital, hoping for a glimpse of Kate and the baby—which many people now think will be a boy. After the Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City football match in Birmingham, Prince William told fans, "I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack…or Jackie."

Kate is reportedly already packed and ready to head to the hospital. Sources close to the duchess even told OK! magazine what she has packed.

First and foremost, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have helped their mom prepare to welcome their baby brother or sister by giving her some of their favorite toys to gift to the new baby, which is just adorable.

Kate also takes good luck charms with her to the birthing suite, including a 19th-century alabaster cameo pendant gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth and black onyx beads from her mother.

Also in her hospital go-bag? CDs with calming music, her favorite aromatherapy candle and moisturizer, and a Kindle full of Booker prize winners—you know, in case she has time for some light reading between contractions. What a champ.

Kate has also packed framed photos of her family to decorate the $8,400 a night birthing suite, so her family can all be with her in spirit, even if they aren't there in person for the magical occasion.